THE MATCHUP The University of Minnesota Duluth will host No.1 Denver, the defending National Champions, this upcoming weekend. This will be the first time the teams have seen each other in the 2022-23 campaign. UMD last saw the Pioneers in last year's NCAA Regional Finals where they lost 2-1. During the 2021-22 season, UMD split both weekends with Denver in conference play, falling short during the Friday games, but bounced back to win the Saturday games. The Bulldogs then shut out the Pioneers last year in St. Paul during the NCHC tournament. Scoring the lone goal for the Bulldogs in that game was Darian Gotz. In the all-time series against DU, UMD trails 88-129-13.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO