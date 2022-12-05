Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
UMD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HEADS OUT FOR FULL WEEKEND OF NSIC ACTION IN NORTH DAKOTA
The UMD women's basketball team (6-2, 3-0 conf.) heads out to North Dakota this weekend for its first full NSIC road trip of the season. The Bulldogs stop in Minot for a matchup against the Beavers on Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. before a trek to Bismark to meet Mary on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
umdbulldogs.com
PREVIEW: UMD MEN'S HOCKEY TO HOST NO. 1 DENVER
THE MATCHUP The University of Minnesota Duluth will host No.1 Denver, the defending National Champions, this upcoming weekend. This will be the first time the teams have seen each other in the 2022-23 campaign. UMD last saw the Pioneers in last year's NCAA Regional Finals where they lost 2-1. During the 2021-22 season, UMD split both weekends with Denver in conference play, falling short during the Friday games, but bounced back to win the Saturday games. The Bulldogs then shut out the Pioneers last year in St. Paul during the NCHC tournament. Scoring the lone goal for the Bulldogs in that game was Darian Gotz. In the all-time series against DU, UMD trails 88-129-13.
umdbulldogs.com
THE MENTAL HEALTH MISSION OF GABBIE HUGHES
It is a rare feat in athletics, let alone college athletics, for an athlete to be equally as well known for their ability in the playing arena as they are for their service to others outside of it. Despite the rarity, that is exactly what University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey graduate senior Gabbie Hughes has accomplished.
