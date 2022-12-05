Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgnsradio.com
Mayor McFarland recognizes Assistant Recreation Facility Coordinator Lareko Flowers with STARS Award
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Assistant Recreation Facility Coordinator Lareko Flowers for his quick response in distinguishing a brush fire on the grounds of Patterson Park Community Center. Lareko was honored during the regular Council meeting, Dec. 8, 2022. The following description by Patterson Park Community Center...
wgnsradio.com
Free Christmas Events and Things to Do with the Family in Murfreesboro - Christmas at Patterson Park
(Patterson Park, Murfreesboro) There are lot’s of things to do in Murfreesboro as we near the holidays! On the evening of December 16th, families can enjoy Christmas at Patterson Park, a FREE event that will raise your holiday spirits…. That was Susan Hicks with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Hicks...
wgnsradio.com
Senior Flair, the FREE Senior Health Fair THIS Thursday
(Murfreesboro, TN) A special senior health fair called Senior Flair will be held for area seniors on Thursday afternoon. The FREE event will be at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro between 1 and 3PM. Photographer and volunteer Cynthia Jones told WGNS about a variety of free screenings and...
ucbjournal.com
Dunn donates to Algood Elementary
Pictured above – Jared Dunn presents check to Laura Brown. Cookeville – COUNTRY Financial Representative Jared Dunn donated $1,500 to Algood Elementary as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds will be used for $100 Visa gift cards for teacher of the month. The November teacher...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
wgnsradio.com
MTSU Board of Trustees to Meet December 13th
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, December 13th. The meeting is open to the public and begins at 1 p.m. in the Miller Education Center, Second Floor Meeting Room, 503 E. Bell St. For parking details, go to http://www.mtsu.edu/maps/.
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
10 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Maury County
Shopping local is a great way to discover unique gifts for the holidays as well as support your local community. We’ve compiled a list of local stores that you can support this upcoming holiday season. 1Lotus Rising Yoga. Give the gift of self-care this holiday with a gift certificate...
Wilson County School Board Votes to Remove Two Books from School Libraries
Board vote follows complaints about inappropriate content of books available in system's schools. The Wilson County School Board this week voted to remove two books from school libraries following a hearing on the content of the books and whether they were appropriate for a high school audience.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services
The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
ucbjournal.com
Last CRMC Health Talks set for Tuesday
Pictured above – Dr. Robert Parham will speak at the last Health Talks of 2022. “Kidney stones are a big problem in this area”. Cookeville – Prostate cancer, incontinence and kidney stones are just some of the many issues urologists can treat. Learn about the symptoms of all these issues, and available treatment options, during the next Health Talks, set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at noon on Zoom.
WSMV
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
ucbjournal.com
WCTE to broadcast Cookeville -Putnam County Christmas Parade
Parade route begins at the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue and continues to the square at Broad Street. Cookeville – The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade, a long-standing local tradition, returns this year. The parade will be live on Saturday, December 10 starting at 6 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with hosts Amy New, president and CEO of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Avery Hutchins, WCTE PBS’s President & CEO.
John Sevier Middle School Principal named TN Principal of the year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Principal of John Sevier Middle School has been named Tennessee Principal of the year. Dr. Kyle Loudermilk was named 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year at the 2022 Excellence in Education ceremony held in Nashville, according to a release. The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been […]
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman
Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
wgnsradio.com
Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
