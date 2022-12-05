Read full article on original website
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
2022 Heisman Trophy voting top 10 revealed
The Heisman Trophy voting results are trickling out with the announcement of the top 10 Thursday night. Alabama’s Bryce Young, the reigning winner, finished sixth in the voting in 2022. He was not one of the four finalists invited to the Saturday night ceremony in New York. Tennessee quarterback...
Alabama-Mississippi notebook: Why Peter Woods is ‘killing’ All-Star practice?
Murphy’s John McKenzie, who is coaching the Alabama running backs this week for Saturday’s All-Star Classic against Mississippi, could think of only one way to describe Thompson 5-star defensive lineman. “He’s a practice killer,” McKenzie joked. He meant it in the best possible way. The Alabama...
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? How to watch Raiders vs Rams online, live stream
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams face off on Thursday, Dec. 8. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Although the Raiders (5-7) have made annual trips to LA since the AFC West rival Chargers’ relocation in 2017, the Silver and Black on Thursday night will make their first regular-season visit to face the Rams (3-9) since the latter’s Los Angeles homecoming.
Finebaum reveals his Heisman top 3, says Bryce Young didn’t make it because ‘defense let him down’
Paul Finebaum is a Heisman Trophy voter and revealed his top 3 Thursday, then admitted to considering Bryce Young for his ballot. Finebaum, who joined me on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 on Mobile, was asked how he voted for the Heisman. “They prohibit us from revealing...
Cameron Latu joins ‘really strong group’ of tight ends at Senior Bowl
The Reese’s Senior Bowl added a fourth Alabama player when tight end Cameron Latu accepted his invitation to the 2023 all-star game, Jim Nagy, the event’s executive director, announced on Thursday afternoon. Already committed to the game are Alabama defensive linemen DJ Dale and Byron Young and guard...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Giants rule 3 out, list Saquon Barkley as questionable vs. Eagles
The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will do so down several key players. There’s also a chance the Giants could be without several additional players who showed up on the injury report this week, including running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Will Anderson wins Bednarik Award as nation’s best defensive player
Will Anderson’s hot streak continues. The Alabama outside linebacker, who is virtually certain to become one of the NFL’s top draft picks in April, won his third national award this week on Thursday night. Anderson was named the 2022 winner of the Bednarik Award, which is given to...
NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
Houston Texans pick up former Mobile prep star
Waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, former Murphy High School standout Taylor Stallworth didn’t get past the first team in the claims process on Wednesday. Because they have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10-1, the Houston Texans have their pick of any player put on waivers. The Texans used that position to acquire the defensive tackle.
College Football Awards Show live stream (12/8): How to watch online, TV, time
The College Football Awards show is set for Thursday, Dec. 8. It will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Rece Davis will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios joined by college football analysts Greg McElroy and Sam Acho and reporters Jen Lada and Christine Williamson.
Charles Barkley to donate $1 million each to ALS research in Alabama, Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State
Charles Barkley called with some news. Barkley wanted to share his intention to donate $1 million each to ALS research in Alabama in the name of former Auburn teammate Gary Godfrey, who was diagnosed with the disease in January 2019; and two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State.
NFL Thursday night: Baker Mayfield beats Raiders out of nowhere
Behind a quarterback who joined the team as a waiver claim on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns – the second with 10 seconds to play – to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 on Thursday night. A four-year starter for Cleveland after being the...
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Jalen Hurts repeats as NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Hurts had been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 after he broke the franchise single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with the fourth-highest total in a regular-season contest in league history and became the first NFL player since at least 1950 with 150 rushing and 150 passing yards in the same game during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27.
This week in HS Sports: 3 thoughts from Alabama-Mississippi All-Star week
This is an opinion piece. It’s been great this week to have the Alabama and Mississippi All-Stars back in Mobile. I was able to watch practice earlier this week and chat with some of the players and coaches for both the Alabama and Mississippi teams. The game is set...
