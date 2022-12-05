ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

2022 Heisman Trophy voting top 10 revealed

The Heisman Trophy voting results are trickling out with the announcement of the top 10 Thursday night. Alabama’s Bryce Young, the reigning winner, finished sixth in the voting in 2022. He was not one of the four finalists invited to the Saturday night ceremony in New York. Tennessee quarterback...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? How to watch Raiders vs Rams online, live stream

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams face off on Thursday, Dec. 8. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Although the Raiders (5-7) have made annual trips to LA since the AFC West rival Chargers’ relocation in 2017, the Silver and Black on Thursday night will make their first regular-season visit to face the Rams (3-9) since the latter’s Los Angeles homecoming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

FanDuel promo code for TNF: Claim $1,000 first-bet insurance for Raiders vs Rams

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams square off to start Week 14 action, and our FanDuel promo code facilitates new signups...
AL.com

NFL Week 14: Titans seeking space for Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans seem to be cruising toward their third consecutive AFC South crown with a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Indianapolis Colts with five games left on what Pro Football Focus judges as the easiest remaining slate in the NFL. But this week, the Titans don’t have the air...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Houston Texans pick up former Mobile prep star

Waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, former Murphy High School standout Taylor Stallworth didn’t get past the first team in the claims process on Wednesday. Because they have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10-1, the Houston Texans have their pick of any player put on waivers. The Texans used that position to acquire the defensive tackle.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Jalen Hurts repeats as NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Hurts had been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 after he broke the franchise single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with the fourth-highest total in a regular-season contest in league history and became the first NFL player since at least 1950 with 150 rushing and 150 passing yards in the same game during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy