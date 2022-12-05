Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Hurts had been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 after he broke the franchise single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with the fourth-highest total in a regular-season contest in league history and became the first NFL player since at least 1950 with 150 rushing and 150 passing yards in the same game during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO