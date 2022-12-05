Read full article on original website
Related
This week in HS Sports: 3 thoughts from Alabama-Mississippi All-Star week
This is an opinion piece. It’s been great this week to have the Alabama and Mississippi All-Stars back in Mobile. I was able to watch practice earlier this week and chat with some of the players and coaches for both the Alabama and Mississippi teams. The game is set...
Two Alabama cities reach record highs on Thursday
Mobile’s streak of record highs continued on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Mobile’s high was 80 degrees, which tied the record for Dec. 8 that was last reached in 1998. It’s also 15 degrees above the average high. There was another record reached in central...
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
Sir Charles’ gifts, rare liquor release, Googling recipes: Down in Alabama
Charles Barkley keeps earning it -- and keeps giving a bunch of it away, too. The State of Alabama’s ABC board is hold its limited-quantity liquors release Saturday. One way to judge people: by the kinds of recipes they search for on Google. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Funeral home ‘mutilated and unlawfully disposed’ of ex-Saint Glenn Foster Jr.’s body after Alabama police custody death, lawsuit alleges
A New Orleans funeral home mutilated and unlawfully disposed of former New Orleans Saint player Glenn Foster Jr.’s remains after his death one year ago while in police custody in Alabama, according to a newly filed lawsuit. Foster, 31, was taken into police custody Dec. 4 after a speeding...
Alabama native Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Alabama native and Auburn University grad Octavia Spencer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.
Mac Gipson stepping down as leader of Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
Mac Gipson, who has been administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for almost 12 years, is stepping down. Gipson, 87, announced his retirement at a board meeting Thursday. Gov. Kay Ivey will name a replacement. Gipson was appointed by Gov. Robert Bentley in January 2011 and has kept...
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
More record highs possible in Alabama on Friday
More warm temperatures are in the forecast for Alabama on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures to climb into the 70s and 80s again today statewide. Mobile could have a chance to extend its streak of record highs, which stands at three as of Friday. Mobile even...
10 Words That Should Be Banned In West Alabama
According to Merriam-Webster, the word of 2022 is... @ikedaniel7 #wordoftheyear ♬ original sound - Dallas. Yes, that's the word. For more on this, let's go to Essential Mastery:. *From Twitter/Essential Mastery. OK, this led me to think about some words that should be killed off as we head into...
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
Threat for severe weather next week for south Alabama
There could be a chance for severe weather in south Alabama next week. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a risk for severe storms for southwest Alabama next Wednesday, Dec. 14. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service...
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
wtvy.com
Lindsay Fincher, Miss Alabama, prepares for a big week at Miss America
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, fifty-one women pack their bags, and their crowns, for a very special kind of interview. These women, filled with talent and tenacity, are competing for the title of Miss America. This year, Miss Alabama’s Lindsay Fincher will compete for the crown December 12th through the 15th.
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
newsradioklbj.com
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0