82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Auburn QB Robby Ashford makes SEC All-Freshman team
With Thursday’s announcement from the Southeastern Conference, Robby Ashford got selected for the 2022 SEC All-Freshman team. Ashford threw for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman after transferring to the Plains from Oregon. His best passing game came in a loss against LSU, with 337 yards and two touchdowns at Jordan-Hare.
Three from Alabama made SEC All-Freshman team
Three Alabama players made the SEC’s all-freshmen team, as announced Thursday. On the offensive side, guard Tyler Booker was one of four offensive linemen chosen. And on defense, lineman Jahiem Oatis and cornerback Terrion Arnold (redshirt freshman) made the list. LSU led the way with six selections followed by...
Alabama offensive lineman in transfer portal finds new home at SEC school
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, has chosen Kentucky as his new school. Bowles made his announcement Thursday on Kentucky Sports Radio, becoming the first of the dozen Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since the start of the season to find a new home.
Walter Camp All-American team includes one from Alabama
The first of the five official All-American teams was announced Thursday night and Alabama had one member. Linebacker Will Anderson added to his big week with a selection to the Walter Camp All-American team. Gaining consensus status requires three of the five official teams while unanimous honors requires all five....
How does losing backups to transfer portal affect Alabama? Nick Saban explains
When an Alabama player enters the transfer portal, fan reaction is typically shaped by two things: how highly-rated of a recruit was he, and how much did he play?. For the 18 scholarship players who entered the portal during or after last season, and the 11 more that have entered since the start of this season, the answers are all over the board. Multiple five-star recruits have left the program, as have lesser-known players that most fans would struggle to name.
All-Star Auburn commits like what they’ve seen, heard from Hugh Freeze
Committing to Auburn was never a difficult decision for Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. “I’ve been thinking about Auburn since I was in the ninth grade,” he said this week. “It wasn’t a hard choice.”. Joiner is one of three Auburn commits on the Alabama...
Alabama's Charles Kelly joins Colorado as defensive coordinator
Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly is joining Deion Sanders and new-look Colorado as the Buffaloes' defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday night.
Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board: An impressive list of candidates
The Tigers' list of DC candidates is solid.
Auburn, Ole Miss offer Saraland state champion quarterback KJ Lacey
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff already have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Freeze and assistant head coach Carnell Williams watched KJ Lacey quarterback Saraland to the Class 6A title Friday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Auburn officially offered the sophomore. “I’m really excited for...
Opelika-Auburn News knocks Auburn football Hugh Freeze Twitter campaign
Opelika-Auburn News deputy editor Justin Lee was not impressed with the latest Auburn football PR graphic on Twitter — one that featured a Hugh Freeze quote about committing to something greater than your own feelings and an acronym that’s a bit of a stretch spelling out the word ‘family.’
Bryan Harsin receives first portion of buyout payment from Auburn
Auburn paid a lump sum of $7.78M on November 30th to the former head coach.
What Does Alabama Basketball Need to Do to Upset No. 1 Houston? Three-and-Out
Alabama basketball as an upcoming road test at Houston, and the panel what some of the keys to potential success will be for the Crimson Tide.
Trash bills, power bills, cockfighting: Down in Alabama
At least two dozen people in Valley, Alabama, have reportedly been arrested for failure to pay their trash bills. Alabama Power customers will see a rate hike in January. Seven members of a family have been sentenced for their roles in a cockfighting operation. Octavia Spencer is getting her star...
Two Alabama cities reach record highs on Thursday
Mobile’s streak of record highs continued on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Mobile’s high was 80 degrees, which tied the record for Dec. 8 that was last reached in 1998. It’s also 15 degrees above the average high. There was another record reached in central...
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found
Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
