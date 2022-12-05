ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn QB Robby Ashford makes SEC All-Freshman team

With Thursday’s announcement from the Southeastern Conference, Robby Ashford got selected for the 2022 SEC All-Freshman team. Ashford threw for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman after transferring to the Plains from Oregon. His best passing game came in a loss against LSU, with 337 yards and two touchdowns at Jordan-Hare.
AUBURN, AL
Three from Alabama made SEC All-Freshman team

Three Alabama players made the SEC’s all-freshmen team, as announced Thursday. On the offensive side, guard Tyler Booker was one of four offensive linemen chosen. And on defense, lineman Jahiem Oatis and cornerback Terrion Arnold (redshirt freshman) made the list. LSU led the way with six selections followed by...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Walter Camp All-American team includes one from Alabama

The first of the five official All-American teams was announced Thursday night and Alabama had one member. Linebacker Will Anderson added to his big week with a selection to the Walter Camp All-American team. Gaining consensus status requires three of the five official teams while unanimous honors requires all five....
MONTGOMERY, AL
How does losing backups to transfer portal affect Alabama? Nick Saban explains

When an Alabama player enters the transfer portal, fan reaction is typically shaped by two things: how highly-rated of a recruit was he, and how much did he play?. For the 18 scholarship players who entered the portal during or after last season, and the 11 more that have entered since the start of this season, the answers are all over the board. Multiple five-star recruits have left the program, as have lesser-known players that most fans would struggle to name.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn, Ole Miss offer Saraland state champion quarterback KJ Lacey

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff already have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Freeze and assistant head coach Carnell Williams watched KJ Lacey quarterback Saraland to the Class 6A title Friday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Auburn officially offered the sophomore. “I’m really excited for...
SARALAND, AL
Trash bills, power bills, cockfighting: Down in Alabama

At least two dozen people in Valley, Alabama, have reportedly been arrested for failure to pay their trash bills. Alabama Power customers will see a rate hike in January. Seven members of a family have been sentenced for their roles in a cockfighting operation. Octavia Spencer is getting her star...
VALLEY, AL
Two Alabama cities reach record highs on Thursday

Mobile’s streak of record highs continued on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Mobile’s high was 80 degrees, which tied the record for Dec. 8 that was last reached in 1998. It’s also 15 degrees above the average high. There was another record reached in central...
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
newsradioklbj.com

UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities

The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found

Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
