When an Alabama player enters the transfer portal, fan reaction is typically shaped by two things: how highly-rated of a recruit was he, and how much did he play?. For the 18 scholarship players who entered the portal during or after last season, and the 11 more that have entered since the start of this season, the answers are all over the board. Multiple five-star recruits have left the program, as have lesser-known players that most fans would struggle to name.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO