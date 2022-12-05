Stoutsville- A local small town will have its Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting celebration on the same night and is welcoming all to come to enjoy the festivities. The events will start off at 3:30 pm on 12/17 with the town’s Christmas Tree decorations, and secret Santa at the park shelter house. At 6 pm a parade will start at the edge of town and make its way to the park where a Caroling group will sing. Shortly afterward they will light the tree, and visits with Santa can occur.

