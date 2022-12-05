NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder speaks during the introductory press conference for head coach Ron Rivera at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins
Nov 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking
No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA…
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress
With three years on the practice field, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes what he's got in Jordan Love.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on field against the Los Angeles Rams prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Scouting Combine
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (PK01) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Record
New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the field for warmups before the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr
Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos
Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) attempts to catch the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) defends in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Tennessean
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks onto the field from the sideline during the thirds quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. Nfl Tennessee Titans At…
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0