NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder speaks during the introductory press conference for head coach Ron Rivera at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals, Joe Burrow scheming for first win vs. rival Browns
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has defeated the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs three times over the past 11-plus months, but a different win-loss mark hangs over him this week. Burrow is 0-4 against Cleveland and the quarterback who defeated Patrick Mahomes again last weekend will try to change that ugly factoid when the Bengals host the Browns on Sunday. "We haven't executed up to our ability, so we're gonna have...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Scouting Combine
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (PK01) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos and could be sidelined up to three weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday. He left the game in the first quarter and was replaced by Tyler Huntley. Coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Jackson's injury was not season-ending but will be a "number of days to weeks." The Ravens...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on field against the Los Angeles Rams prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bills bring 3-game win streak into Jets rematch
The New York Jets and host Buffalo Bills battle for the second time this season on Sunday, but the remaining weeks of the season will answer one big question: Will there be a third meeting in the playoffs? It's possible, and this Week 14 clash in Orchard Park, N.Y., likely will go a long way toward determining how high those odds are the rest of the year. Heading into the...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with foot injury
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for Sunday's game against the host Tennessee Titans is up in the air due to his left foot injury. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence would not participate in practice on Wednesday and labeled him as day-to-day. "Obviously when it's your quarterback -- or any player -- there's a level of concern, but we still have several days before the game," Jaguars coach Doug...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers
Former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield is getting another chance to save his career, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, a day after the Carolina Panthers cut ties with the beleaguered quarterback just five months into their marriage. The Rams (3-9) lost their sixth straight game Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, with John Wolford starting under center. Matthew...
Syndication: The Record
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball with pressure from the New York Giants defense in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi
NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
Cowboys hope to maintain momentum against reeling Texans
While the discussion over whether to sign Odell Beckham Jr. continues to swirl around the Dallas Cowboys, they are about to get a critical offensive piece back as they look to catch the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to return after suffering a torn hamstring with an avulsion fracture before the start of the regular season. ...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
442
Followers
3K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0