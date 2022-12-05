ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

By Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efdNf_0jYAoTS100

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (right) embrace on the field following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals, Joe Burrow scheming for first win vs. rival Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has defeated the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs three times over the past 11-plus months, but a different win-loss mark hangs over him this week. Burrow is 0-4 against Cleveland and the quarterback who defeated Patrick Mahomes again last weekend will try to change that ugly factoid when the Bengals host the Browns on Sunday. "We haven't executed up to our ability, so we're gonna have...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL: Scouting Combine

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (PK01) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos and could be sidelined up to three weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday. He left the game in the first quarter and was replaced by Tyler Huntley. Coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Jackson's injury was not season-ending but will be a "number of days to weeks." The Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
BALTIMORE, MD
Bills bring 3-game win streak into Jets rematch

The New York Jets and host Buffalo Bills battle for the second time this season on Sunday, but the remaining weeks of the season will answer one big question: Will there be a third meeting in the playoffs? It's possible, and this Week 14 clash in Orchard Park, N.Y., likely will go a long way toward determining how high those odds are the rest of the year. Heading into the...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with foot injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for Sunday's game against the host Tennessee Titans is up in the air due to his left foot injury. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence would not participate in practice on Wednesday and labeled him as day-to-day. "Obviously when it's your quarterback -- or any player -- there's a level of concern, but we still have several days before the game," Jaguars coach Doug...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

Former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield is getting another chance to save his career, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, a day after the Carolina Panthers cut ties with the beleaguered quarterback just five months into their marriage. The Rams (3-9) lost their sixth straight game Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, with John Wolford starting under center. Matthew...
Syndication: The Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball with pressure from the New York Giants defense in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cowboys hope to maintain momentum against reeling Texans

While the discussion over whether to sign Odell Beckham Jr. continues to swirl around the Dallas Cowboys, they are about to get a critical offensive piece back as they look to catch the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to return after suffering a torn hamstring with an avulsion fracture before the start of the regular season. ...
HOUSTON, TX
