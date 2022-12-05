ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

By Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3dvv_0jYAnYpR00

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (right) embrace on the field following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
BRONX, NY
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
STANFORD, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Bengals, Joe Burrow scheming for first win vs. rival Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has defeated the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs three times over the past 11-plus months, but a different win-loss mark hangs over him this week. Burrow is 0-4 against Cleveland and the quarterback who defeated Patrick Mahomes again last weekend will try to change that ugly factoid when the Bengals host the Browns on Sunday. "We haven't executed up to our ability, so we're gonna have...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

Former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield is getting another chance to save his career, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, a day after the Carolina Panthers cut ties with the beleaguered quarterback just five months into their marriage. The Rams (3-9) lost their sixth straight game Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, with John Wolford starting under center. Matthew...
The Newport Plain Talk

Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Newport Plain Talk

Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos

Peyton Manning dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in his Hall of Fame career. He was 12-2 against them and won the first seven times he played them as the Denver Broncos quarterback. He lost his last head-to-head matchup, back in 2015, which flipped the narrative in the rivalry. Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday. ...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams. The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has lost six straight...
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15

Rookie Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons when the team returns from their bye week, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Per the report, Ridder will usurp Marcus Mariota and be under center for the Falcons at New Orleans in Week 15. The 23-year-old Ridder has yet to play a snap in the regular season. He was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Vikings looking to lock up NFC North in Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings can wrap up the NFC North division championship with four games to spare with a victory against the surging Lions in Detroit on Sunday. The Vikings (10-2) have already clinched a tie for the division title with the Lions (5-7), who sit in second place and are winners of four of their last five games. "It would be everything to us," quarterback Kirk Cousins said of clinching...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy