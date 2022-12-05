Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother
ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from Jonesboro in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
Victim in shooting at Cobb County Walmart dies
The victim in Wednesday’s shooting outside a Walmart in Cobb County has died at the hospital. He was only 23 years old. Police say Eddie Figueroa was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Figueroa died from his injuries. According to police, a...
'Known street racer' sentenced on 4 counts of hosting 'Takeover' events, among other charges
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A "known street racer" pleaded guilty to multiple traffic charges in four separate cases, according to a release from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General. Kristopher Repka, pictured below, has been seen on multiple occasions by police hosting "Takeover" events throughout DeKalb County. Repka has been spotted...
4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight. Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes. 11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an...
2 men indicted in 2020 Auburn Ave shooting, charges dropped against previously named suspect
ATLANTA — Charges against a man accused in a 2020 shooting where two people were killed and 12 others were wounded have been dropped, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Documents show two others have now been indicted in the case. Authorities previously charged De'Andre Brown with...
Fight outside Walmart in Cobb erupts into gunfire, leaves 1 dead
A large police presence has been reported around a Cobb County Walmart just north of Marietta.
Photos released of suspects accused in shooting outside Buckhead hookah bar
One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting outside a Buckhead hookah bar early Wednesday morning.
Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing
Months after a man was fatally shot at Gwinnett County sports bar, his suspected killer has been arrested, police said Thursday.
Suspect accused in disappearance, death of Atlanta woman on APD's most wanted list
ATLANTA — A Fulton County indictment alleges a third man may be involved in the disappearance of a missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman, Allahnia Lenoir. She is suspected to be dead, records show, but a body has not been found. One of the suspects facing charges is still at large,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Special needs monitor charged with battery of student
A former Coweta County special needs monitor is facing criminal charges after allegedly pushing one of her students. Karen Louise Gresham, 34, is charged with battery after the incident was reportedly caught on camera. The incident occurred at Central Educational Center last month when an investigator was reviewing school video...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
Georgia Mother Receives 'Disturbing' Text Message From Missing Daughter
She tried to call the number and was immediately disconnected.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman abducted during car theft at Jonesboro food mart
An 86-year-old woman was inside a car that was targeted by a thief, the Clayton County police say. The car theft prompted a massive search for the vehicle and the woman, who police say has been diagnosed with dementia.
Authorities looking for man accused of robbing, holding gas station clerk at gunpoint
COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting and holding a gas station clerk at gunpoint Tuesday. The Newton County Sheriff said it happened at the Texaco at 15036 Brown Bridge Road in Covington. The man is described as being between 6-feet 2-inches and 3-inches...
1 in custody after beating man, woman during home invasion: APD
ATLANTA — A man and a woman were hurt after being beaten during a home burglary, according to Atlanta Police. It happened Monday around 7 p.m. along Nancy Creek Road NW in Atlanta's Pace neighborhood – not far from the Westminster Schools. When officers arrived, they met with...
Gwinnett County man kills ex-wife’s divorce attorney, sets office on fire, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney and setting his office building on fire. Lawrenceville officials responded to a fire on Stone Mountain Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After crews put the fire out, they found the body of attorney Douglas Lewis inside the building.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
