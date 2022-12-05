ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother

ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from Jonesboro in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
JONESBORO, GA
The Georgia Sun

Victim in shooting at Cobb County Walmart dies

The victim in Wednesday’s shooting outside a Walmart in Cobb County has died at the hospital. He was only 23 years old. Police say Eddie Figueroa was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Figueroa died from his injuries. According to police, a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Special needs monitor charged with battery of student

A former Coweta County special needs monitor is facing criminal charges after allegedly pushing one of her students. Karen Louise Gresham, 34, is charged with battery after the incident was reportedly caught on camera. The incident occurred at Central Educational Center last month when an investigator was reviewing school video...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing

MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
