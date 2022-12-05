ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stljewishlight.org

As Time’s Person of the Year, Zelenskyy joins a short list of Jews, and a longer list of antisemites

Gazing off with determination, or even a glimmer of hope on the cover, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with the “Spirit of Ukraine,” is the Time Person of the Year, joining an exclusive list of notable people and an even shorter list of Jews. Throughout its nearly 100-year history, this recognition has more frequently been reserved for antisemites — at least when awarded individually.
stljewishlight.org

Does the Talmud warn us about this ‘Cocaine Bear’?

There’s a new movie coming out called Cocaine Bear about a bear who consumes cocaine and goes on a killing spree. The sages predicted this. Sort of. In the Talmudic tractate Bava Kamma, 15b, which deals with liability and torts, the bear is named as one of the wild beasts that is “forewarned.”
stljewishlight.org

Hallmark’s latest Hanukkah movie is weirdly good

Like any truly great art movement, Hallmark’s foray into Hanukkah holiday movies has proceeded by fits and starts. When the Christmas content giant released its first Jewish movie in 2019, they couldn’t even squeeze the word “Hanukkah” into the title. Double Holiday and Holiday Date, both about interfaith holiday romances, featured beleaguered Jewish protagonists begging their studly Christian lovers to do a single Hanukkah activity while receiving a crash course on Christmas, a holiday they seemed to know nothing about despite its iron grip on American society.
stljewishlight.org

Jewish leaders accused of collaboration in liberated Ukrainian city

(JTA) — When Russian troops poured across the Ukrainian border in March, thousands fled from the cities that would be first in their path. But in Kherson, the southern port city with strategic value to the Russians, Rabbi Yosef Itzhak Wolff decided to stay put. His decision to remain...

