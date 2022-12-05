ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

True Blue LA

Dodgers leave the winter meetings empty-handed

As the winter meetings come to a close, the Dodgers leave San Diego with more room in the car for the ride home, as the last four days seemed more about who isn’t joining the team than who is. Trea Turner is the latest graduate at Dodgers shortstop prep...
True Blue LA

How will the Dodgers spend the last day of Winter Meetings?

Winter Meetings got busy fast this year, with rumors flying and plenty of intriguing signings to go along with them. Here’s some of the latest news and updates we collected from the past few days in San Diego. The Dodgers are already looking ahead to 2023, when Shohei Ohtani...
FanSided

SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)

Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
True Blue LA

Dodgers could take on 2023 without a closer

Kenley Jansen is long gone — he just signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox — and the Craig Kimbrel experiment is certainly over. Does that mean signing a new closer is in the works?. Not necessarily. “I don’t think it’s something that we absolutely have...
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Aaron Bates, coaching staff, Guillermo Zuniga

While the Dodgers had a relatively quiet winter meetings in San Diego, the last four days did have some news and notes worth a mention. With Brant Brown moving on to Miami to be the Marlins hitting coach, the Dodgers will promote Aaron Bates from assistant hitting coach to co-hitting coach along with Robert Van Scoyoc, Andrew Friedman told reporters on Tuesday at the winter meetings in San Diego.
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot

Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
