FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing
Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games in 2022
Andrew Friedman explains Dodgers' decision to stay quiet at winter meetings
Amid heavy MLB spending this week, the Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained why the club didn't make a splashy signing.
Hernández: Are Dodgers players intense enough for postseason success?
During the MLB winter meetings, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts identified a problem the team has to address, only this problem doesn't have an obvious solution.
True Blue LA
Dodgers leave the winter meetings empty-handed
As the winter meetings come to a close, the Dodgers leave San Diego with more room in the car for the ride home, as the last four days seemed more about who isn’t joining the team than who is. Trea Turner is the latest graduate at Dodgers shortstop prep...
True Blue LA
How will the Dodgers spend the last day of Winter Meetings?
Winter Meetings got busy fast this year, with rumors flying and plenty of intriguing signings to go along with them. Here’s some of the latest news and updates we collected from the past few days in San Diego. The Dodgers are already looking ahead to 2023, when Shohei Ohtani...
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
True Blue LA
Dodgers could take on 2023 without a closer
Kenley Jansen is long gone — he just signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox — and the Craig Kimbrel experiment is certainly over. Does that mean signing a new closer is in the works?. Not necessarily. “I don’t think it’s something that we absolutely have...
Shaikin: Dodgers' payroll could be affected by Trevor Bauer decision
Trevor Bauer remains under contract with the Dodgers through 2023, and that could affect the players they can sign during the free-agency period.
True Blue LA
Dodgers lose Ryan Noda, Jose Hernandez, Gus Varland in Rule 5 Draft
The final day of the winter meetings in San Diego featured the Rule 5 Draft, with the Dodgers losing three in the major league portion of the draft on Wednesday afternoon. The Dodgers also selected three players and lost a pair in the minor league phase of the draft. The...
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Aaron Bates, coaching staff, Guillermo Zuniga
While the Dodgers had a relatively quiet winter meetings in San Diego, the last four days did have some news and notes worth a mention. With Brant Brown moving on to Miami to be the Marlins hitting coach, the Dodgers will promote Aaron Bates from assistant hitting coach to co-hitting coach along with Robert Van Scoyoc, Andrew Friedman told reporters on Tuesday at the winter meetings in San Diego.
Angels hoping to complete sales process by Opening Day
The Angels have been in a period of some uncertainty since this past summer, when owner Arte Moreno announced he was exploring a sale of the franchise. There haven’t been many substantive updates on the process since then, and the timing of the potential sale has remained unclear. At...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot
Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
