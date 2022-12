ST. HELENA PARISH - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly house fire in Greensburg that claimed the life of an elderly male resident. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, St. Helena Parish Fire Department #4 responded to a report of a house fire located in the 200 block of Louise Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters located a male victim in a bedroom with indications he was attempting to limit his exposure to smoke from the fire.

GREENSBURG, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO