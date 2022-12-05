Read full article on original website
Annual Jackson Hole record sale returns this Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson’s vinyl enthusiast Matt Donovan is back with his collection of hundreds of records for sale, that range in price from two dollars to standard new record prices. In conjunction with the Jackson Hole Book Trader, the annual Jackson Hole Record Sale will start Saturday,...
Tonight: Full moon and ‘lunar occultation’ over Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Step outside this evening, Dec. 7, to catch the last full moon of 2022 which will also coincide with a “lunar occultation.”. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the astronomical event will occur a few hours after sunset. The moon will begin drifting close to Mars and then obscure it completely. Mars appears in the night sky as a bright-looking star with a reddish glow to the left or lower left of the moon.
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
Pole Peddle Paddle Cancelled
Faced with rising costs and the ever-present challenge of a lack of volunteers, the Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club has cancelled the 2023 Pole Peddle Paddle Event. They say that a lack of participation has forced them to reassess the future of PPP. The Ski Club says they are...
Why Is There A Boarded-Up Cave In The Middle Of Dubois, Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When visitors come to the small, picturesque town of Dubois, Wyoming, one of the first questions that comes to mind is, “What’s with the dug-out cave in the middle of town?”. Although the town was once known as a...
Jackson Hole Airport has local parking discount
The Jackson Hole airport is trying out a discount program for reduced parking prices and discounted ride shares locals are eligible for these benefits with a $17.00 parking rate rather than $25 and a $5 discount with Uber or Lyft this trial program is meant to decrease competition for limited parking and also decrease environmental impacts.
Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith cashes in at National Finals Rodeo
LAS VEGAS – The pressure-packed National Finals Rodeo can add a lot of stress to the 120 men and women that have earned the right to compete for the sport’s championship. The purse is $1.4 million, and there are big checks paid out daily. If a contestant does not beat most of the people in the field, that person doesn’t get paid. The muscles tighten a little more, and the heart races.
Jackson Hole Winery permit changes approved
The Teton County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to grant a conditional use permit for a local wine-making business to allow wine tastings. The request was to amend an existing Conditional Use Permit for the Jackson Hole Winery on a private lot within the Dairy Subdivision. The applicant currently...
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
Alpine man arrested following shots fired in Etna
An Alpine man has been arrested following a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired at the Wolf Den in Etna. Andrew Iverson, 48, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, December 4 and charged with three counts of felony Aggravated Assault and Battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 15.
