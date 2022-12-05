ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

By Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNuB7_0jYAjYgb00

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (right) embrace on the field following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Revived Raiders pay visit to Rams, fresh off claiming Baker Mayfield

It took more than a half season for the Las Vegas Raiders to find their stride, with the Thursday primetime stage ahead to give their revival a little limelight. Following an impressive 27-20 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders head into the short week on a three-game winning streak. They'll hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams, who are expected to have a new quarterback under center after claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. ...
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles

The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time to turn things around. "I think you just got to get ready to play the next week and the next...
Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals, Joe Burrow scheming for first win vs. rival Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has defeated the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs three times over the past 11-plus months, but a different win-loss mark hangs over him this week. Burrow is 0-4 against Cleveland and the quarterback who defeated Patrick Mahomes again last weekend will try to change that ugly factoid when the Bengals host the Browns on Sunday. "We haven't executed up to our ability, so we're gonna have...
Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Bills LB Von Miller (ACL) has season-ending surgery

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller had a torn ACL after all and is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the torn ACL was discovered during Tuesday's exploratory surgery to repair the lateral meniscus and clean up cartilage damage in Miller's knee. Surgeons ended up repairing Miller's torn ACL. An MRI and other tests did not originally detect the torn...
Division-leading Titans fire GM Jon Robinson

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday. Robinson, 46, has held the position since January 2016 and was under contract through the 2027 draft. The Titans made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. Tennessee (7-5) has lost back-to-back games to Cincinnati and Philadelphia but still holds a...
Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams. The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has lost six straight...
Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos

Peyton Manning dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in his Hall of Fame career. He was 12-2 against them and won the first seven times he played them as the Denver Broncos quarterback. He lost his last head-to-head matchup, back in 2015, which flipped the narrative in the rivalry. Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday. ...
No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking

Odell Beckham Jr. ended his multi-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract on Tuesday. ESPN reported the Cowboys doubt Beckham is completely recovered from the torn left ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl after the 30-year-old wide receiver met with team physicians on Monday. According to the report, the concern is specific to when Beckham might be available to play before mid-January, or even until the 2023 season. ...
