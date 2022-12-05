ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

4 Strategies to Improve Infection Control Knowledge Among Healthcare Workers

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWqkG_0jYAjPk400

(BPT) - Every healthcare worker plays a critical role in infection control and protecting their patients, their coworkers and themselves from infectious disease threats in healthcare settings.

Over the past few years, the U.S. healthcare system and healthcare workers faced unprecedented challenges — highlighting the need to better support healthcare workers in preventing infections.

In order to address the longstanding gaps in infection control knowledge and practice, there are challenges left to overcome. These challenges include disparities in infection control expertise among the current healthcare workforce, structural gaps in infection control training and education, a lack of understanding in educational approaches for healthcare workers, and the framing of infection control as a combination of rules, policies and procedures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges the vital role each worker plays in making health care safer for everyone, and that they deserve education tailored to their learning needs and preferences. Through Project Firstline, a national education and training collaborative, the CDC offers resources that take into consideration the following 4 strategies to improve infection control knowledge and practice:

  1. Listen to healthcare workers

Healthcare workers need infection control education and training that resonates with their lived experience and addresses their needs. Project Firstline resources are developed with healthcare workers, specifically for healthcare workers.

  1. Appreciate the value of every healthcare worker and the role they play in infection control

Healthcare workers have shown that they are crucial in protecting patients and preventing the spread of infections. Applying infection control actions consistently and confidently — every person, every action, every day — saves lives. That’s why Project Firstline develops resources that are accessible to all healthcare workers, regardless of their previous training or background knowledge.

  1. Recognize and acknowledge healthcare burnout and trauma

Healthcare workers have experienced an exceptional increase in burnout and trauma over the last few years. To meet the needs of healthcare workers, infection control training materials must consider workers’ limited bandwidth and meet them where they are. CDC’s Project Firstline offers training materials in the form of bite-sized content that is tailored for practice and on-the-go use for integration into the workday.

  1. Commit to healthcare equity

Educational resources and dissemination methods should be adapted to meet the needs of a diverse healthcare workforce. Project Firstline collaborators create translated resources for those who speak Spanish and multiple Asian languages.

Healthcare leaders seeking tools and resources to engage healthcare workers in infection control trainings can download and use Project Firstline’s free materials. Resources and tools are now also available in Spanish.

To find out more, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/infectioncontrol/projectfirstline/healthcare.html.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

4 things U.S. workers need to know when health worsens after COVID

(BPT) - The American workforce has been hit hard by COVID-19 in the past few years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that by November 2022, there have been 97.6 million cases in the U.S. In addition, a recent report from Brookings found that about 16 million working-age Americans (those 18-65) currently have long COVID, when symptoms continue for weeks or months after the initial illness.
Surprise Independent

Manufacturing industries that employ the most women

Records of American women being a part of the manufacturing workforce have been documented as far back as 1899. At that time, it was cheaper to pay women to work in factories than men. Women's presence in the manufacturing workforce surged during World War II, including making weapons and other military equipment. Companies laid off women after the war ended in favor of hiring returning veterans. In the ensuing years, automation use expanded to support manufacturing workers and, in some instances, replace them.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Mental health patients left in dilapidated wards amid £677m repairs backlog

Dilapidated mental health facilities across the country are in need of £677m worth of repairs to fix sewerage issues, collapsing roofs and wards that deprive patients of their dignity, The Independent has been told.An NHS analysis of the government’s flagship 40 new hospitals programme, seen by The Independent, shows ministers have failed in their promise of “parity” for mental health services as issues are not addressed.NHS trust and psychiatry leaders warned that the out-of-date estate is putting patients at risk and urged the government to include six mental health hospitals within its next round of improvements.It comes after health secretary...
Surprise Independent

5 ways to maximize your health coverage benefits

(BPT) - Understanding the full scope of benefits provided by your health insurance plan can be confusing. From premiums and deductibles to in-network providers and co-pays, there’s a lot to wrap your head around. But if you take some time to understand all the perks, you may find several money-saving benefits.
Surprise Independent

5 ways tech innovation has changed skilled trade jobs

New technologies can significantly affect companies that adopt them, helping to reduce errors and boost productivity. That's as true today as ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, accelerated a shift to automation within many businesses seeking to alleviate worker shortages and boost profits. A September 2021 Harvard Business Review report found that jobs linked to artificial intelligence, algorithms, and automation saw a 28% increase, compared with the previous quarter that year. And an April 2022 report on cloud computing forecasted spending on cloud-based services to approach $600 billion next year, compared with a little over $400 billion in 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
Surprise Independent

Approach the holiday season with a whole-person health mentality

(BPT) - By Rhonda L. Randall, D.O., Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare. The holiday season can evoke a range of strong emotions. While stereotypically associated with feelings of joy and excitement, the holiday months can also be ridden with physical and mental demands — from cooking meals and hosting family, to entertaining and traveling — which may trigger less-than-jolly experiences.
Surprise Independent

Seniors Saving Nearly $2,000 Annually with Medicare Advantage

- Medicare’s open enrollment period ends on December 7, and an estimated 31.8 million seniors and Americans with disabilities will choose a Medicare Advantage plan for their health coverage in the coming year, according to data from the federal government. What is Medicare Advantage? For Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, it is...
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy