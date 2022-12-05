BookTrib’s Bites: Stories for a Range of Reading Interests

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Mrs. R. Snugglesworth – Attorney-at-Law”

by Amy Flanagan

Mrs. R. Snugglesworth is 70 pounds of low-to-the-ground PRECIOUS. She is The Best at Finding Slightly Used Sandwiches and The Best at Loving Ham -- and now she's looking for her next big challenge. To her surprise, she stumbles into the canine legal system and discovers a passion for the law. Dog law, that is.

In two wags of a tail, she enrolls at Wagsworth Legal Academy. Turns out it’s not that easy learning to be The Best at Law School. So when she finds out her dear friend Pitter-Patter needs her help, she can’t wait to take on her first case. She’ll just juggle her Wagsworth legal classes, naps, walks, naps, chasing tennis balls, snacks, naps and work with Pitter-Patter. What could possibly go wrong?

“Scars and Scales”

by KC J. Hutchins

Ten years have passed since the slaying of the Omni dragons, which had subjected the world with their power. Thus, it was a celebrated day when the sorceress queen Delsey and her army slayed these beasts. But soon, the witch set her sights on conquering the rest of the world. Who could oppose her? No one except the single Omni survivor known as Xerxes.

Freed after years of torture, the dragon seeks to unite the lands against the queen with a mix of creatures -- difficult when he possesses trust issues. Through his journey, Xerxes learns to trust others including a hot-headed werewolf, a silver-tongued dwarf, a timid yet strong elven princess, a pacifist giant, a bounty hunting leprechaun and a lazy gargoyle. Their bonds will be tested as their enemies lay outside a strategic stronghold vital to winning the eventual war.

“Truthful Misconceptions”

by Con Trong Bui

In this fascinating and refreshing view of scriptural concepts, the author stirs our thinking processes in a manner that energizes the reader. For example, he asks where God resided before He creating the heavens and the Earth?

Con Trong Bui puts forth a few difficult questions and provocative assertions of his own in “Truthful Misconceptions,” a book that explores Christian scripture, its symbolism and interpretation thereof, draws intriguing comparisons between Christianity and other world religions and comes to unique conclusions about Biblical writings and teachings. Whether or not a reader identifies as a Christian, the author’s ideas are accessible to anyone and provide much to consider about truth and beliefs stemming from religious doctrine.

“Muskka”

by A.B. Dulz

“Muskka” is the story of a young boy who was born in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was raised by his grandparents after his father was assassinated and his mother abandoned her family. His family flees the dangers of Kandahar and continues to move until reaching Karachi, Pakistan, all while evading extremists who are abducting and murdering people who were affiliated with the Afghan government.

The family settles and begins learning a new language and way of life in Pakistan as rioting erupts in the streets, closing most stores and making it difficult to survive. The patriarch of the family decides to send his two eldest sons to America, with hopes of sending the rest of the family later. The young boy must survive long enough to see the promised land.

