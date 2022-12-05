Read full article on original website
Class C-1 One-Act championships, runners up both go to David City Schools
The town of David City has reason to celebrate as both their schools earned top honors at the Class C-1 state One-Act championships on Thursday. Aquinas Catholic's performance of "Radium Girls" earned them the state championship trophy, while David City Public received the runner-up trophy after their performance of "Pandora."
Wayne State lands 49 student athletes on 2022 NSIC fall all-academic team
Wayne State College landed 49 student athletes on the 2022 Northern Sun Conference Fall All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. For the fourth year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members that carry a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic...
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
Wausa wins class D-1 state One-Act championship
Wausa has been crowned the class D-1 state one-act champions after their performance of “Wonderland” wowed the judges enough for them to register all perfect scores to the team. Coach Brad Hoesing says this title is a culmination of all the performers’ hard work they put in. Senior...
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
Day 1 of state one-act begins tomorrow in Norfolk
Class D-2: 8:30 AM: Chambers - "Schubert's Last Serenade" 9:15 AM: Pope John - "Ug, The Caveman Musical" 10:00 AM: Arnold - "Rosie the Riveter" 10:45 AM: Potter-Dix - "Kochenderfer's Dracula" 11:30 AM: Hampton - "Two-Faced: A Tragedy...Sort Of" 12:15 PM: Wynot - "Little Shop of Horrors" Class D-1: 2:15...
Hartington-Newcastle 1st, Stanton 2nd in class C-2 One-Act championship
Hartington-Newcastle took top honors as the class C-2 state One-Act champions at the Johnny Carson Theater Thursday afternoon. The performers of "Ug, the Caveman Musical," outlasted a tough performance from Stanton, who took second with their performance of "The Diviners." Performers from both schools also received special honors as well...
Hartington-Newcastle performing today at state One-Act
The state one-act championships continue today in Norfolk, and Hartington-Newcastle is one of six teams looking win the class C-2 title. The group will be performing “Ug, the Caveman Musical.” School superintendent and one-act coach A.J. Johnson details what viewers can expect with this performance. “This play is...
Drivers urged to use caution this afternoon, especially along Benjamin Avenue
Please be careful as students are getting out of school this afternoon, some earlier than usual due to the winter weather advisory currently in effect for much of the area. City of Norfolk officials ask that people driving please use extra caution now through the rest of the evening, as roads are becoming increasingly slick, especially along Benjamin Avenue between 1st and Riverside where newly poured concrete is not treated.
Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash southwest of Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were on the scene of a crash multiple-vehicle crash near the Highway 35/16 junction southwest of Wakefield. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, with numerous local rescue units also arriving on scene Thursday morning. Traffic...
Columbus ALLO construction has finished
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The construction of the Columbus ALLO network is officially complete. ALLO's 100% fiber-optic network will be available to local Columbus businesses, residents, and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone solutions.?. President, Brad Moline, talked about his thoughts now that the construction has come to an end.
Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
Carbon pipeline acquires 57% of needed mileage in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. -- Summit Carbon Solution returned to Madison County, to provide an update on their progress in creating a carbon dioxide pipeline. Rob Latimer who was representing Summit, met with commissioners Tuesday to further discuss the pipeline. Summit wants to create a pipeline that will capture Co2 emissions...
Norfolk Crush gets approval to move forward with construction
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Crush recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a building permit in November, allowing them to move forward with the construction of its $355 million soybean crush facility. Norfolk City Administrator, Andy Colvin, said the plant's economic impact on Norfolk and...
Wayne man killed in accident involving semi
WAYNE - A two-vehicle accident involving a semi resulted in the death of a Wayne man Thursday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. A westbound vehicle driven by 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen collided with an eastbound semi-truck driven...
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
14th case of HPAI found on Northeast Nebraska farm
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports that a 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The virus, which highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, was discovered in a backyard flock in Knox County. NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the...
One dead, one injured in Wayne County accident
WAYNE, Neb. -- Authorities said one person died during a Thursday morning accident in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the collision scene. The accident happened about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35, and the Sheriff's Office said...
LENRD chairman one of many in groundwater allocation violation
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the beginning of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District's public hearings for violations against water allocations. The LENRD began to hear testimony from well owners in the region Wednesday, the start of two days of public hearings. Those testifying have a nine-acre-inch allocation for the 2022 year, but for one reason or another, went over that amount. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek says the purpose of these hearings is to discover why.
Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tried to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
