Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
FlurrySports

Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 Detroit Lions season has been an interesting one. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won four of their past five games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 14. They also now have first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field to make their offense even more dangerous.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

‘Eyes Up Here’ Comedy Show Featuring All Female Line Up of Detroit Comedians

MI - SamRose Entertainment and Irma Hayes Productions is continuing its monthly comedy shows at the PLAT (Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre). Next up is the "EYES UP HERE" Comedy Show, scheduled for December 7th at 7:30 p.m. The PLAT is located at 47 N. Saginaw, Pontiac, MI. The post ‘Eyes Up Here’ Comedy Show Featuring All Female Line Up of Detroit Comedians appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
grocerydive.com

First Meijer Grocery locations set to debut in January

Meijer expects to open the first two stores based on its new Meijer Grocery concept on Jan. 26, 2023, the retailer announced Monday. The locations, which are in the southeast Michigan communities of Orion Township and Macomb Township, will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet each — substantially smaller than the hundreds of supercenters Meijer operates across six Midwestern states.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI

