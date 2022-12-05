Read full article on original website
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
WNEM
Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
The 2022 Detroit Lions season has been an interesting one. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won four of their past five games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 14. They also now have first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field to make their offense even more dangerous.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer caps off distinguished career, retiring after 45 years
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There was a big celebration – for an even bigger career with Detroit police after 45 and a half years on the job - Lt. Ilaseo Lewis is retiring. "If you love what you're doing, you're never working - well, for the most part, I've enjoyed and loved what I'm doing," he said.
How Detroit Stylist and Showroom Owner Daun Green Gets It Done
Daun Green, 35, showroom owner and operator services other stylists to her authentic collection of some of Detroit's most luxurious Black designers. The post How Detroit Stylist and Showroom Owner Daun Green Gets It Done appeared first on BLAC Media.
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s Black fraternities and sororities: A tour of their history and contributions
From skyscrapers to historic homes, Detroit is filled with historical landmarks, including some of the city’s African American fraternity and sorority housing. But what is the history behind Detroit’s Black fraternity and sorority houses? And what contributions have they made to Detroit, one of America’s largest majority-Black cities?
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford parking structure concerns • 45-year career with DPD • Smash and grab at gun shop
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
Carscoops
How Stellantis Tripped Thieves Trying To Steal Dodge Durangos From Detroit Plant
A new security measure may offer a glimmer of hope for automakers in the Detroit area that have been the target of a large number of thefts in recent years. A new cable in the security fence at a Stellantis plant in Detroit stopped thieves this week who were attempting to steal two vehicles.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
Thrillist
If Another Pizza Disappointed, Little Caesars Will Give You a $6 Detroit-Style Pizza
Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit. (The Red Wings even play in Little Caesars Arena.) The Hot-N-Ready chain is pushing an argument where having a headquarters there means that its Detroit-style pizza, no matter the Little Caesars location, is the real deal. Whether or not that argument has merit, Little...
Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension
Officer Johnny Strickland, a Detroit native, said he was was handcuffed and harassed by white cops
Dawn Patterson joyful about the Socialite Detroit Fabulous Holiday Experience
Socialite Detroit will host their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Dec. 10, 2022. This year, they will be benefiting Oakland Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering communities of color. Dawn Patterson will be one of the hosts for the event and spoke with rolling out about the...
‘Eyes Up Here’ Comedy Show Featuring All Female Line Up of Detroit Comedians
MI - SamRose Entertainment and Irma Hayes Productions is continuing its monthly comedy shows at the PLAT (Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre). Next up is the "EYES UP HERE" Comedy Show, scheduled for December 7th at 7:30 p.m. The PLAT is located at 47 N. Saginaw, Pontiac, MI. The post ‘Eyes Up Here’ Comedy Show Featuring All Female Line Up of Detroit Comedians appeared first on BLAC Media.
grocerydive.com
First Meijer Grocery locations set to debut in January
Meijer expects to open the first two stores based on its new Meijer Grocery concept on Jan. 26, 2023, the retailer announced Monday. The locations, which are in the southeast Michigan communities of Orion Township and Macomb Township, will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet each — substantially smaller than the hundreds of supercenters Meijer operates across six Midwestern states.
