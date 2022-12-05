Read full article on original website
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
WOOD
Make the season magical at the Sparkle Light Festival
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Sparkle Light Festival is taking place now at the Village of Rosemont! If you are looking for the perfect Holiday getaway look no further than the Village of Rosemont. The Sparkle Light Festival is considered one of the biggest light festivals in the country with almost 2 million Christmas lights. Impact field, where the Chicago Dogs play has been transformed to an interactive Christmas wonderland. There are 5 themed villages that you can expose. Those are the Frozen Forest, Merry and Bright, North Pole, Winter Wonderland and Snowflake circle, that families can explore on the field, as well as a free train ride included with your general admission ticket. The Sparkle Light Festival also features a 2 Story man made tubing hill called the Alpine Slide. Enjoy a 60 ft Christmas tree, a 30 ft Snowman, a 25ft Santa and of course lots of Christmas lights. You can find more information about the Sparkle Light Festival here.
positivelynaperville.com
Things to do around Naperville this weekend: December 9-11
Are you ready for TubaChristmas? 11AM Sat., Dec. 10, in the front yard of US Bank. Magical Holiday Windows in Downtown Naperville / All weekend in Downtown Naperville / Experience Magical Holiday Painted Windows – where windows become art – around Downtown Naperville. See where you can find all of the snowman-themed paintings. Click HERE for the map.
Daughter's TikTok Seeking Customers for Mom's Empty Glenview Taco Shop Goes Viral
A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way. TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant. "It breaks my heart to...
fox32chicago.com
With shelters full and adoption rates down, many animals are being left behind this holiday season
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It’s a heartbreaking warning for pet owners and anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season. With many shelters full and adoption rates down, officials say animals are being left behind. "There’s just so many, I mean you’re talking thousands of animals...
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
fox32chicago.com
Pet adoption fees waived for 'Empty the Shelters' event in Chicago
CHICAGO - There's a push this week to find more pets in shelters a home for the holidays. Dogs leap for attention, howl their hellos, and give those puppy dog eyes to visitors at Chicago Animal Care and Control. It’s a lot of love and energy stuck in a shelter....
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield and Riverside holiday photos
Riverside and Brookfield kicked off the holiday season last weekend, drawing hundreds of people to their business districts during their annual celebrations, sponsored by each village’s Chamber of Commerce and facilitated by the villages.
New rec center for people with special needs coming to Tinley Park
Along with a domed sports complex, the space will also include a full-size soccer field, picnic areas and a playground and sports facilities for people living with special needs.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
fox32chicago.com
Westfield Old Orchard to be transformed into a place that goes beyond just shopping
SKOKIE, Ill. - Westfield Old Orchard is about to get a major make-over, announcing plans Tuesday for the mall to transform into a "micro-cityscape" that goes way beyond just shopping. "We look forward to building something that everyone in this community can be very proud of," said Serge Khalimsky, Senior...
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
Police searching for Grinch stealing Christmas decorations in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole Christmas decorations from outside a home in Sycamore. Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video taking down the lighted displays. They then drove off in an SUV. Law enforcement says other Christmas decorations have been stolen in the area. […]
Card Pop creates an all-inclusive environment for collectors in the Joliet area
When Brenden Taheny, one of the founders of Card Pop, opened the store in June, he wanted to create an inclusive space for everyone interested in card games, regardless of their experience. Card Pop opened their doors on the first of June, about six months ago. “We’re trying to blend...
lhstoday.org
St. Charles Welcomes its First Cat Cafe on Main Street
The Historic Main Street in St. Charles just got a whole lot nicer. On Nov. 25, Cat Zen Cafe and Lounge had their grand opening. This cafe offers a nice twist unlike others in its area; cats. You are able to enjoy your favorite cafe treats while playing with sweet adoptable cats. This is the first cat cafe to be built in St. Charles.
napervillelocal.com
FOCUS ON SAFETY – CAUTION: SLIPPERY WHEN WET
The weather in Illinois can be unpredictable. Mother Nature always has some tricks up her sleeve and roadway conditions can change in an instant. As part of our December Safer Naper campaign we want remind you and your family to drive safely in the challenging conditions that come with this wintery season.
Skokie mall plans to move beyond retail and 'evolve … into a micro-cityscape'
Skokie’s Old Orchard shopping center wants to make the transition from outdoor mall to neighborhood. The owner of Old Orchard has unveiled plans to turn the shopping mall into a residential and retail space with restaurants and entertainment venues.
Chicago Weather Alert: Possible rain, slushy snow for morning commute
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry County, Ill. from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. These two counties have the best chance for accumulating wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.An area of low pressure will approach the area from the west tonight. Showers increase after midnight, and will be widespread by Friday sunrise. The best chance for a snow and rain mix will be for areas to the north of Chicago in Lake and McHenry County. Some slushy accumulation is also possible in parts of Northern Cook...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL
Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
