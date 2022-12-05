Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Sparkle Light Festival is taking place now at the Village of Rosemont! If you are looking for the perfect Holiday getaway look no further than the Village of Rosemont. The Sparkle Light Festival is considered one of the biggest light festivals in the country with almost 2 million Christmas lights. Impact field, where the Chicago Dogs play has been transformed to an interactive Christmas wonderland. There are 5 themed villages that you can expose. Those are the Frozen Forest, Merry and Bright, North Pole, Winter Wonderland and Snowflake circle, that families can explore on the field, as well as a free train ride included with your general admission ticket. The Sparkle Light Festival also features a 2 Story man made tubing hill called the Alpine Slide. Enjoy a 60 ft Christmas tree, a 30 ft Snowman, a 25ft Santa and of course lots of Christmas lights. You can find more information about the Sparkle Light Festival here.

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO