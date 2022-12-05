ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD

Make the season magical at the Sparkle Light Festival

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The Sparkle Light Festival is taking place now at the Village of Rosemont! If you are looking for the perfect Holiday getaway look no further than the Village of Rosemont. The Sparkle Light Festival is considered one of the biggest light festivals in the country with almost 2 million Christmas lights. Impact field, where the Chicago Dogs play has been transformed to an interactive Christmas wonderland. There are 5 themed villages that you can expose. Those are the Frozen Forest, Merry and Bright, North Pole, Winter Wonderland and Snowflake circle, that families can explore on the field, as well as a free train ride included with your general admission ticket. The Sparkle Light Festival also features a 2 Story man made tubing hill called the Alpine Slide. Enjoy a 60 ft Christmas tree, a 30 ft Snowman, a 25ft Santa and of course lots of Christmas lights. You can find more information about the Sparkle Light Festival here.
Things to do around Naperville this weekend: December 9-11

Are you ready for TubaChristmas? 11AM Sat., Dec. 10, in the front yard of US Bank. Magical Holiday Windows in Downtown Naperville / All weekend in Downtown Naperville / Experience Magical Holiday Painted Windows – where windows become art – around Downtown Naperville. See where you can find all of the snowman-themed paintings. Click HERE for the map.
Brookfield and Riverside holiday photos

Riverside and Brookfield kicked off the holiday season last weekend, drawing hundreds of people to their business districts during their annual celebrations, sponsored by each village’s Chamber of Commerce and facilitated by the villages.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
St. Charles Welcomes its First Cat Cafe on Main Street

The Historic Main Street in St. Charles just got a whole lot nicer. On Nov. 25, Cat Zen Cafe and Lounge had their grand opening. This cafe offers a nice twist unlike others in its area; cats. You are able to enjoy your favorite cafe treats while playing with sweet adoptable cats. This is the first cat cafe to be built in St. Charles.
FOCUS ON SAFETY – CAUTION: SLIPPERY WHEN WET

The weather in Illinois can be unpredictable. Mother Nature always has some tricks up her sleeve and roadway conditions can change in an instant. As part of our December Safer Naper campaign we want remind you and your family to drive safely in the challenging conditions that come with this wintery season.
Chicago Weather Alert: Possible rain, slushy snow for morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry County, Ill. from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. These two counties have the best chance for accumulating wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.An area of low pressure will approach the area from the west tonight. Showers increase after midnight, and will be widespread by Friday sunrise. The best chance for a snow and rain mix will be for areas to the north of Chicago in Lake and McHenry County. Some slushy accumulation is also possible in parts of Northern Cook...
15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL

Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
