Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
First mega-scale green hydrogen production facility in U.S. to be built in North Texas
(The Center Square) – The first mega-scale green hydrogen production facility in the U.S. will be built in North Texas. On Thursday, Air Products and The AES Corporation announced they planned to invest $4 billion to build, own and operate a green hydrogen production facility in Vernon, Texas, located in the rural north Texas county of Wilbarger, which borders Oklahoma.
Gov. Greg Abbott to nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state. Thee announcement comes one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year. Nelson, R-Flower Mound, is a longtime state senator who...
Local jurisdictions have 25 days to submit COVID-related projects for 100% FEMA reimbursement
(The Center Square) – Local jurisdictions in Texas have just over three weeks left to submit COVID-related projects eligible for 100% reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The federal deadline is Dec. 31, 2022, for work related to COVID-19 completed between Jan. 20, 2020, and July 1, 2022....
Big weather changes are forecast for next week
SHREVEPORT, La. - The next significant weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over the central Pacific ocean as of Thursday evening. It could bring severe storms next Tuesday followed by a big cool down on Wednesday. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline. Note: This outlook will need some fine tuning...
