Applications available for Virginia H. Levister Educational Scholarships
Applications are now available at Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School for The Virginia H. Levister Educational Scholarship. Scholarships are sponsored by BriCie Events, which is operated by Patricia Jones Crosson of Warrenton. The Dinner Off Main scholarship event in September resulted in the availability of two $250 scholarships, which will be offered to graduating seniors.
Animal Ark begins Doggie Day Out program
Warren County Animal Ark recently began the Doggie Day Out program to give its larger dogs some time away from the shelter and boost their chances for adoption. Shelter Technician Kaila Sykes indicated that the program, made possible by a grant from the Best Friends Animal Society, focuses on large breed dog who have been at the Animal Ark two weeks or more.
Business continues to expand to meet customer needs
Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
Warren County Selected for Golden LEAF SITE Identification Support
At their Dec. 1 meeting, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors selected Warren County for SITE Identification support through its SITE Program. The SITE Program-Identification provides assistance to a community from a firm contracted by Golden LEAF to help identify potential industrial sites in the community. Warren County was the only community selected to receive assistance in this cycle of the SITE Program for site identification.
County Commissioners elect new chairperson
The Warren County Board of Commissioners Monday night elected Bertadean Baker as its new chairperson. The action came during an organization meeting that preceded the board’s regular monthly meeting. As the organizational meeting began, re-elected Commissioners Baker, Tare “T” Davis and Victor Hunt took oaths of office.
Toy drive in Norlina slated
Grace Ministries and Norlina Baptist Church will sponsor a toy drive from 8 a.m.-noon at the Old Norlina Hotel, across from Blue Waves on US 1 in Norlina. Monetary donations or new, unwrapped toys for children ages birth-15 will be accepted. Those who give a toy for a needy child in Warren County will receive a gift of household supplies while supplies last.
Parks & Recreation offers Holiday Hoopla Camp
A Holiday Hoopla Camp is being offered by Warren County Parks and Recreation for ages 8-12 at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton. Youth can be registered for one or both of the following options:. • Wednesday, Dec. 21: Fee of $10 includes lunch and a...
WECHS food and toy drives continue
Warren Early College High School, located at 212 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, on the Vance-Granville Community College Warren Campus, is conducting food and toy drives. The food drive for Loaves & Fishes Ministries food pantry will continue through Friday, Dec. 16. Non-perishable foods will be accepted to serve families in need in the community.
Warren County Christmas Parade is Saturday
This year’s county Christmas parade is planned Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. in downtown Warrenton, with additional safety precautions in place. The annual parade, hosted jointly by the Rotary Club of Warrenton and town of Warrenton, will prohibit the throwing of candy from vehicles, a long-standing tradition. Instead, parade entrants should have walkers on either side of their vehicles to hand out candy to the crowd.
Pink With A Passion joins forces with regional food bank
Local nonprofit organization Pink With A Passion partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to offer a Pop-Up Food Market Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9-11 a.m. According to Amena Wilson, president of Pink With A Passion, the food market reached approximately 608 people, including 234 households,...
Branche takes oath of office as sheriff
John Branche, who previously served as chief deputy major of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office as the county’s sheriff during a ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse Monday night. He was accompanied by his wife, Kellie, and their children, Christian, Jaylen and Lily....
Williams descendants hold annual Thanksgiving celebration
The descendants of Sam and Dorothy Williams once again came together for this Annual Thanksgiving Celebration in Warren County. The event began with greeting, scripture, prayer and song. The menu this year included fried chicken, spaghetti, potato salad, collard greens, pot roast, rolls, assorted desserts (pies, cakes and banana pudding) and assorted drinks.
Lake Gaston Ladies Club speakers focus on health
The Lake Gaston Ladies Club held its regular monthly luncheon meeting on Nov. 15 at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Va. The tables were decorated in a Thanksgiving theme, and 210 ladies joined together for a program focusing on health-related topics and lunch catered by The Kitchen Table in Gasburg.
Charles Spencer Scott, Jr.
Charles Spencer Scott, Jr., 92, died at his Warrenton home Thursday, Dec. 1. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Warrenton with committal following in Fairview Cemetery. Spencer was born in Warren County to the late Charles Spencer Scott and...
Service to others drives Air Force veteran
Macon Mayor Carroll Harris, a United States Air Force veteran, strives to live a life defined by a desire to help his community, whether that refers to the people of Macon, or his service to his country during the Vietnam War. A native of Macon, he is a graduate of...
Ellen Reid Ellis
Ellen Reid Ellis, 79, of Littleton died at her daughter’s home on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Rev. Carol Taylor and Hospice Chaplain Melissa Fretwell will conduct funeral services at noon today (Wednesday) at the Warren Plains Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ellen was a...
Law enforcement identifies third shooting suspect
A collaborative efforts between the Warrenton Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office has led to the identification of the third suspect in the Nov. 28 shooting which occurred near East Franklin and Bragg streets in Warrenton. The Warrenton Police Department has obtained juvenile petitions on the third suspect...
From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
• On Nov. 21, McCoin Brown of Ridgeway Warrenton Road, Warrenton, reported credit card fraud. He indicated that $10.66 from his account had been used. • On Nov. 28, Quinton G. Davis of Crowder Pond Road, Norlina, reported that he had received a bad check. • On Nov. 28, the...
Update: Third shooting suspect apprehended
A collaborative effort between the Warrenton Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff's Office has led to the identification and apprehension of the third suspect in the Nov. 28 shooting that occurred near East Franklin and Bragg streets in Warenton. The unidentified juvenile suspect turned himself/herself in to the Warren...
WCHS 1982 State Championship Basketball Team honored
The Warren County High School Athletic Department honored the 1982 WCHS State Championship Basketball Team during the Friday, Dec. 2, season opener. The 1982 State Championship Basketball Team was the first basketball team to play at Warren County High School as the school opened its doors to students during the fall of 1981.
