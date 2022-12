Secretary of State John Scott announced his resignation on Monday. He will step down as the state’s top elections official at the end of the year. Sergio Flores/ The Texas Tribune FILE

Texas’ top elections official will step down at the end of the year, according to a release from the Texas Secretary of State Press Office.

On Monday, Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice.

