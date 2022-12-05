Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Top EU Commissioner: Some Crypto Advocates Favor 'Dangerous' Anti-Regulation Path
The EU’s Mairead McGuinness said that while some firms are onboard with new crypto rules, others oppose a “regulated, managed system.”. The policymaker overseeing the European Union’s introduction of new rules on the crypto industry has said those opposed to regulation are on a “dangerous path”.
decrypt.co
Nexo Token Up 5% on Ethereum 'Smart Staking' Launch
The price surge comes on the heels of news that Nexo's Earn Interest Product has been suspended in eight U.S. states. The native token of crypto lending platform Nexo has jumped by around 5.3% following the launch of its Ethereum Smart Staking product. Nexo's Ethereum Smart Staking enables users to...
decrypt.co
UK Includes Crypto Assets in Financial Services Reform Package
Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing forward with plans to turn the United Kingdom into a global hub for crypto assets. The UK government today announced a package of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including the extension of tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets. Dubbed...
decrypt.co
Crypto Tax Firm Koinly Lays Off 14% of Staff Amid Bear Market
Tax reporting platform Koinly has joined the growing list of crypto firms reducing their headcount amid the “challenging” market environment. UK-based crypto tax firm Koinly is letting go 14% of its global team, citing the need “to combat the challenging conditions facing the cryptocurrency market and economy at large.”
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Jump With Stocks on Jobs Report Release
Bitcoin is back above $17,000—rising with U.S. stocks as traders responded to a Labor Department report showing a rise in jobless claims, a possible sign that federal interest rate hikes could slow down. The price of the biggest digital asset by market cap was trading for $17,183, a 2.1%...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
US reports another Takata air bag death, bringing toll to 33
DETROIT — (AP) — U.S. safety regulators and Honda Motor Co. are urging drivers once again to make sure their vehicles haven't been recalled after another person was killed by an exploding Takata air bag. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the person was killed...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Along With Stocks as Recession Concerns Loom
Bitcoin dropped again today—taking other cryptocurrencies with it—as traders continue to sell risk assets. Bitcoin dipped Wednesday after negative news from bank bosses caused investors to shift risk assets. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading for $16,813 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko—a 1.2%...
decrypt.co
ApeCoin Up 6% as Holders Stake $32M in Ethereum Bored Ape Token
APE staking rewards are coming soon, and the price is rising as token and NFT holders prepare to start earning. ApeCoin holders have staked nearly $32 million worth of the token since Monday. The price of APE is up 6% over the last day, and 32% in two weeks. ApeCoin’s...
Gasoline queues return in Venezuela as refineries fail to produce
VALENCIA/MARACAY, Venezuela Dec 9 (Reuters) - Long lines for motorists at Venezuela's refueling stations are back due to repeated outages at state oil company PDVSA's refineries and a lack of diesel and gasoline imports.
76 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
decrypt.co
EU to 'Level Playing Field' for Crypto Firms With Uniform Tax Rules
A new directive aims to even up tax reporting in the EU for crypto operators, but some say the new requirements will burden many firms. Companies of any size processing crypto transactions for customers in the European Union will soon need to report these for tax purposes under proposed legislation.
decrypt.co
Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio
The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse. In the months preceding FTX’s spectacular demise, reports revealed that the crypto exchange secretly diverted some $4 billion in company funds to prop up its struggling sister trading firm, Alameda Research.
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
The World Trade Organization ruled Friday that steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump under claims of national security violated global trade rules.
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Judge Approves Subpoenas for Three Arrows Co-Founders
Liquidators can now subpoena “any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers” related to the hedge fund since 2012. Subpoenas are on the way to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, along with the rest of the crypto hedge fund’s leadership, as liquidators now have permission to demand communications, documents, and financial records related to the bankrupt firm.
decrypt.co
Paraguay Lawmakers Shelve Hotly Debated 'Crypto Law'
The South American nation was set to become a Bitcoin mining paradise—but lawmakers have pumped the brakes. Paraguay’s plans to regulate the crypto mining industry have come to a screeching halt after lawmakers nixed the country’s “Crypto Law” on Monday. The bill, which was set...
