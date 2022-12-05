Read full article on original website
Related
7 Tips To Help Make A Snow Day Happen in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
The snow day calculator is a real thing and kids all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin check it...a lot! Especially when they hear that a storm could be dumping some snow soon. Kids in the midwest also have a few tricks up their sleeves to try to help make those snow days happen.
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Watch Out for Minnesota’s Dangerous Highways This Winter
With the winter here as well as the holidays, we know we will be doing a lot of driving and we know that we need to be careful. However, there are some roads in our beautiful state that are dangerous regardless. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
Behold, The Most ‘Minnesota’ Drive-Thru Ever
I think it may be safe to say that this particular Drive Thru between Melby and Evansville, Minnesota is located about 2 hours North West of Minneapolis. This might be the only one in the state and that is saying something pretty special. Kim Englund is the proud owner of a tiny little Lefse Drive-Thru.
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
If You’re Afraid of Heights You’ll Hate the Top of the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis (PICTURE)
When I first saw this picture... oh man. It's a picture from the top of the Foshay Tower in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you aren't familiar with the Foshay Tower, here's what it looks like. It's a pretty iconic building in the downtown area. If you've been to the cities...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Minnesota Sees Drops in Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of influenza outbreaks reported by Minnesota schools has declined for the second straight week. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a drop in hospitalizations for people sick with influenza. The total number of flu-related hospitalizations for the week that ended December 3 was just over 500. The count for the previous week was nearly 560, which was the highest weekly total since the 2018-2019 flu season. 109 of the hospitalizations reported last week were in southeastern Minnesota.
WATCH LIVE: 2022-23 Minnesota DNR ‘EagleCam’ is On
The beginning of another great season of Eagle TV, better known at the Minnesota DNR's live eagle nest cam -- which is live as of this week. Both adult eagles have been visiting the nest a couple times per day. Recently an attempt at mating was even observed! Luckily, the female appeared to be having none of it at this point. We agree that it is a bit early in the season for that! 😊
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
13 Winter Date Night Ideas in Eastern Iowa [LIST]
Iowa winters may be cold and bitter, but that doesn't mean your relationship has to be! Here are 13 fun activities you could do with your partner during a freezing Eastern Iowa winter:. Check out a New Restaurant. Did you know that more than 35 restaurants have opened near the...
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
KCCI.com
Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group
LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0