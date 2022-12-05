ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kat Kountry 105

Behold, The Most ‘Minnesota’ Drive-Thru Ever

I think it may be safe to say that this particular Drive Thru between Melby and Evansville, Minnesota is located about 2 hours North West of Minneapolis. This might be the only one in the state and that is saying something pretty special. Kim Englund is the proud owner of a tiny little Lefse Drive-Thru.
EVANSVILLE, MN
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show

The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
DUBUQUE, IA
KBUR

Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Sees Drops in Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of influenza outbreaks reported by Minnesota schools has declined for the second straight week. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a drop in hospitalizations for people sick with influenza. The total number of flu-related hospitalizations for the week that ended December 3 was just over 500. The count for the previous week was nearly 560, which was the highest weekly total since the 2018-2019 flu season. 109 of the hospitalizations reported last week were in southeastern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH LIVE: 2022-23 Minnesota DNR ‘EagleCam’ is On

The beginning of another great season of Eagle TV, better known at the Minnesota DNR's live eagle nest cam -- which is live as of this week. Both adult eagles have been visiting the nest a couple times per day. Recently an attempt at mating was even observed! Luckily, the female appeared to be having none of it at this point. We agree that it is a bit early in the season for that! 😊
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

13 Winter Date Night Ideas in Eastern Iowa [LIST]

Iowa winters may be cold and bitter, but that doesn't mean your relationship has to be! Here are 13 fun activities you could do with your partner during a freezing Eastern Iowa winter:. Check out a New Restaurant. Did you know that more than 35 restaurants have opened near the...
IOWA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group

LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
LE MARS, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

