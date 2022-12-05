GFDA Announcement of the Week: Great Falls tap house pays homage to family history

Read full article on original website
Great Falls City commissioners approve $2.8M in ARPA funding
On Tuesday, the Great Falls City Commission awarded $2.88 million in funding to projects after a year-long application process.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Great Falls
Great Falls Fire Rescue is at the scene of a "working structure fire" at 426 9th Avenue SW, as of 8:20 a.m. on Thursday
First legal marijuana dispensary planned for west side of Great Falls
The city planning office is currently reviewing an application for the first marijuana dispensary in the city limits. Top Shelf Botanicals, which operates dispensaries throughout the state, submitted an application for a minor renovation to a space in The Wheat Building at 750 6th St. S.W. opposite Howard’s Pizza.
City approves $2.88 million in community ARPA grants
City Commissioners unanimously approved $2.88 million in community ARPA grants during their Dec. 6 meeting. One person spoke in general opposition of the city’s use of federal COVID relief funds, but there was no other opposition to the staff recommendations and commissioners supported those recommendations as presented. Commissioners initially...
Debunking The Bunk: No, GF Taxes Aren’t Going Up 191%
This is the first in what will be a regular column on E-City Beat in which I will attempt to debunk some of the rumors, urban myths, misinformation, and flat-out bunk making the rounds in Great Falls on social media, information/news outlets, and ‘word on the street’. We’ll...
County seeking bids for fleet vehicles
Cascade County is accepting bids for a variety of new 2022 or newer fleet vehicles. Bidders may bid on individual models or the entire package, depending on availability. Specifications for the various types of vehicles are online here or available by contacting Les Payne, director, Cascade County Public Works, 279 Vaughn S. Frontage Road or by phone at 406-454-6920.
