Police seek assistance in finding armed robbery suspect
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department (MPD) is asking for help in locating a suspect wanted for two separate robberies that happened on Dec. 4. The man, identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan was determined to be responsible for both incidents. According to police, the first robbery occurred around...
Mother arrested after 19-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a woman Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl. According to detectives, the overdose happened on Sept. 15 at a home on Derby Road in Butte Falls. The child was given multiple doses of Narcan and life-flighted to...
Man rescued after stranded in snow for 2 days
PROSPECT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team says it saved a 77-year-old man this morning who was stranded in the snow for two days. According to officials, the man was reported missing in the area of Elk Creek Road outside Prospect late last night. Search...
'Family Wellness Wonderland' brings fun and health to Douglas County Fairgrounds
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A free "Family Wellness Wonderland" will offer games, activities, Santa and immunizations and health and wellness information to Douglas County families on December 17. The event is hosted by the Creating Community Resilience Coalition (CCR), a collaboration between 11 organizations including Aviva Health. The event...
Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens this weekend
MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — Mount Ashland Ski Area announced it will open for the season Saturday, Dec. 10. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 - 12. The holiday schedule will begin on Dec. 15, meaning the ski area will be open 7 days a week until Jan. 2.
