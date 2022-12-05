Sola Salons Studios is scheduled to open a new Bee Cave location in March. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Sola Salons will open a new location in March at 3944 S. RM 620 Bldg. 9, Bee Cave. The business, which has six other locations in Austin, provides beauty professionals with fully equipped salon studios and tools to launch their own businesses. The salon will be located at the Bee Cave Shopping Center next to the Hill Country Galleria. 512-814-6070.

BEE CAVE, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO