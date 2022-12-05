ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin

Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
Sola Salons to open in Bee Cave in March

Sola Salons Studios is scheduled to open a new Bee Cave location in March. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Sola Salons will open a new location in March at 3944 S. RM 620 Bldg. 9, Bee Cave. The business, which has six other locations in Austin, provides beauty professionals with fully equipped salon studios and tools to launch their own businesses. The salon will be located at the Bee Cave Shopping Center next to the Hill Country Galleria. 512-814-6070.
Building Design & Construction

Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas

Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open in Northwest Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open at Four Points at the intersection of RM 2222 and RM 620 in February. (Courtesy Tropical Smoothie Cafe) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a Georgia-based franchise with locations in South Austin, is expected to open Feb. 1 at 7301 N. RM 620, Ste. 130, Austin. The cafe is known for its flats, wraps, sandwiches and smoothies. The roughly 1,500-square-foot location will also have a breakfast menu, Wi-Fi, delivery, pickup and a drive-thru. 770-821-1900. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Family Dollar closes location in east McKinney

Family Dollar ceased operations at its east McKinney location on Dec. 3. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Family Dollar has permanently closed its east McKinney location, according to Kristin Tetreault, the COO of Family Dollar’s parent company, Dollar Tree Inc. The McKinney store, located at 617 N. McDonald St., ceased operations on Dec. 3.
Listed For $7.95 Million, This Majestic Lake Travis Waterfront Estate In Austin Makes You Overwhelm With Exquisite Finish Out And Panoramic Lake Views

211 Costa Bella Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 211 Costa Bella Drive, Austin, Texas offers you an architectural masterpiece with an exquisite finish out, and finest craftsmanship in detail, making you stop and stare for dramatic panoramic lake views and epic sunsets. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.261 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Costa Bella Drive, please contact Monica Fabbio (Phone: 512 575 3644) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Austin man killed in Reeves Co crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after a deadly crash on IH-10 on Wednesday morning. DPS says that the vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Maxwell Lawrence Bucher, of Austin, was traveling westbound on IH-10 in the left lane, when it veered off the south side of the […]
