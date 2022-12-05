NFL announces time and date for Week 15 Saints-Falcons game

There we go: we’ll have to thank the NFL schedule-makers for not waiting until after Monday night’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to announce when the New Orleans Saints will play their next game. New Orleans will come out of its bye week and host the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18 with kickoff scheduled at noon CT. TV coverage will be broadcast regionally on FOX. The game’s time and date was previously listed as to-be-determined.

So make your travel plans accordingly. This game might have been scheduled differently had the Falcons not ended their Week 13 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a last-minute Marcus Mariota interception, but that’s in the past now. Odds are this matchup won’t be quite as compelling as hoped, but we’ll see. Maybe the Saints can knock off Tampa Bay on the road and plan to exit their bye week and go on a run. They aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs just yet, after all.

As for other changes on Monday’s Week 15 flex scheduling update; three games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 on NFL Network: