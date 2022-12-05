Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis fighting Hector Garcia worries Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza
By Brian Webber: Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is worried about the possibility of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis losing to the talented Hector Luis Garcia in his next fight on January 7th, which would spoil the massive money bout against the popular Ryan Garcia next April. Although Espinoza isn’t saying,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
worldboxingnews.net
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
worldboxingnews.net
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
Boxing Scene
Mills Lane, Hall of Fame Referee, Passes Away at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most well-known and respected referees in professional boxing, celebrated for his no-nonsense demeanor and pre-fight catchphrase “Let’s Get It On!”, passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. He was surrounded by his two sons, Terry and Tommy, and his wife Kay. He was 85.
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis says Boots will eventually meet Spence at 147, 154 or 160
By Allan Fox: Trainer/father Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis says his son Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will eventually meet up with Errol Spence Jr to battle him for a belt, be it 147, 154 or 160. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) won’t be helping himself by delaying the inventible by...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler on tap
Boxing is set to close out its 2022 with some interesting stars returning to the ring. After a year that opened with tons of promise of major showdowns -- some of which did take place -- many fell through for one reason or another. Now, many promoters are set to close the books on the year with one of their stars in the stable hoping to set the tone for a big 2023 in one last walk to the ring this calendar year.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
Oscar Valdez, Emanuel Navarrete to vie for vacant title Feb. 3
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title on Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona, sources told ESPN.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev vs. Yarde “ends by stoppage” predicts Bob Arum
By Matt Lieberman: Bob Arum is predicting a stoppage either way for next month’s fight between challenger Anthony Yarde and IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th on ESPN+ at the Wembley Arena in London, England. Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is seen by many...
ETOnline.com
Mills Lane, Referee Who Officiated Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield 2, Dead at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most famous referees in boxing history, has died at age 85. Lane, famous for his catchphrase "Let's get it on," refereed many famous fights, including the notorious "Bite Fight" when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear. Lane had a brief career as a professional boxer...
Boxing Scene
Dan Azeez vs. Rocky Fielding To Have Commonwealth Strap at Stake
‘Super’ Dan Azeez will fight Rocky Fielding for the vacant Commonwealth light-heavyweight championship title when they battle on the beach at the Bournemouth International Center on Saturday, December 17th. In the fight before Christmas, hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith takes on international challenger Armend Xhoxhaj as he looks to take...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford: Avanesyan is a good fighter, he beat Josh Kelly
Terence Crawford cited David Avanesyan’s win over British super welterweight champion Josh Kelly as a yardstick for his ability this week. Ahead of their collision on Saturday, Crawford turned in on the media’s questioning of his opponent. Bud said he would remind everyone why he believes he’s the best fighter in the world.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Bob Arum “has no ambition”
By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn unloaded on Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in full force today, saying that he has “no ambition” and is just trying to put together small shows as “cheaply” as possible to make a little money before getting “out of the business.”
worldboxingnews.net
When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos
There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning
Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85. Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice. "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure....
worldboxingnews.net
Jayon Timmin picks himself off the canvas to win pro debut
This past Saturday night, Jayon Timmin thrilled his large and raucous fan base as he had to get off the deck to win a four-round unanimous decision over tough Juan Gutierrez in the featured bantamweight bout in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia. The...
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
