Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr
Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place. Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario. The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I...
Terence Crawford: Avanesyan is a good fighter, he beat Josh Kelly
Terence Crawford cited David Avanesyan’s win over British super welterweight champion Josh Kelly as a yardstick for his ability this week. Ahead of their collision on Saturday, Crawford turned in on the media’s questioning of his opponent. Bud said he would remind everyone why he believes he’s the best fighter in the world.
Zach Parker recovering from ‘grim’ injury after surgery
Zach Parker vows to be back in the ring in the coming months after suffering a nasty hand injury during his defeat to John Ryder. Effectively missing out on an undisputed super middleweight title fight with Canelo Alvarez, Parker was forced to withdraw due to a horrific break. Showing off...
Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos
There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
Soccer-Croatia oust favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties to reach semi-final
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1.
Tyson Fury: Another rollercoaster ride in 2022
Tyson Fury’s 2022 was his most unusual and crazy yet, as fans didn’t know what to believe about the world-famous “Gypsy King.”. The WBC heavyweight champion began the year relatively quietly as a mandatory fight with Dillian Whyte was already stipulated. Therefore, Fury had a focus, something...
Amateur boxing standout Francis Oran set to turn pro
Amateur standout Francis Oran is getting ready to turn professional on January 20th in Bethlehem, PA. Oran, who is the one of the most accomplished amateur fighters coming out of the State of Pennsylvania in recent years, had his dreams set on becoming a 2020 Olympian. Unfortunately, the pandemic happened and with that Francis dream became a mirage.
Two December shows cap off Fight Night Live’s 2022
The air will be chilly but the action fiery in December as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast plans two consecutive weekends of outstanding, fan-friendly shows. The action opens on FloCombat and Facebook as popular platform partners with Nedal’s Promotions on Friday, Dec. 9, for an outstanding eight-bout event live at 7 p.m. from the Newtown Athletic Club in Pennsylvania.
Recognizable names react to Fury vs Chisora fight
Fury vs Chisora was a watch-through-the-fingers fight at times as the pair of Brits duked it out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. Tyson Fury pummeled the aged Derek Chisora in a contest predicted to be one-sided before the event. As expected, “The Gypsy King” was never in trouble...
Adrien Broner eyes Regis Prograis to end long-running beef
The need for Adrien Broner to win a world title during his new promotional deal led “The Problem” to call out Regis Prograis. It’s not the first time that’s happened. The pair beefed a couple of years ago when Prograis was a world titleholder previously. Now...
Attempt to elevate Floyd Mayweather 50-0 PPV to 8.1m buys fails
World Boxing News understands that attempts to elevate Floyd Mayweather’s final professional fight to 7.3m Pay Per View buys have failed. Mayweather defeated McGregor in August 2017 in the first boxing vs MMA collision to break down barriers in the sport. As WBN reported at the time and since,...
Tim Tszyu loses home advantage, faces Jermell Charlo in Vegas
Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu are heading to Las Vegas for their 154-pound clash instead of down under to the challenger’s domain. Reports initially stated Tszyu would get home advantage on January 28 when the pair collide in a mandatory battle. However, this is not the case. Charlo will...
