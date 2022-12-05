ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
worldboxingnews.net

Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012

Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
wrestlingrumors.net

Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer

That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
MMA Fighting

Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday

Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
worldboxingnews.net

When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos

There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place. Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario. The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I...
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson was boxing’s Michael Jordan – that good for one night

Mike Tyson was boxing’s version of Michael Jordan for one night only, his career-defining effort against Michael Spinks. “The Baddest Man on the Planet” has again been compared to any of the greats in any sport for his performance on one fateful night in 1988. Teddy Atlas, who...
The Spun

Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning

Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85. Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice. "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure....
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo

Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford: Avanesyan is a good fighter, he beat Josh Kelly

Terence Crawford cited David Avanesyan’s win over British super welterweight champion Josh Kelly as a yardstick for his ability this week. Ahead of their collision on Saturday, Crawford turned in on the media’s questioning of his opponent. Bud said he would remind everyone why he believes he’s the best fighter in the world.
OMAHA, NE
worldboxingnews.net

Tim Tszyu loses home advantage, faces Jermell Charlo in Vegas

Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu are heading to Las Vegas for their 154-pound clash instead of down under to the challenger’s domain. Reports initially stated Tszyu would get home advantage on January 28 when the pair collide in a mandatory battle. However, this is not the case. Charlo will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy