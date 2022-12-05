Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
A boxer seemed to freak out his opponent when he asked during a face-off if he wanted to kiss
Sandor Martin asked Teofimo Lopez if he wanted to have a kiss before they exchange blows during a Top Rank boxing show Saturday.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
worldboxingnews.net
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
worldboxingnews.net
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
Fat Joe: Beef with 50 Cent Resulted in Losing $20 Million Michael Jordan Collaboration
Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent. In...
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis says Boots will eventually meet Spence at 147, 154 or 160
By Allan Fox: Trainer/father Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis says his son Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will eventually meet up with Errol Spence Jr to battle him for a belt, be it 147, 154 or 160. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) won’t be helping himself by delaying the inventible by...
CBS Sports
Gervonta Davis doesn't expect to be in boxing too much longer: 'Once I get them guys out of there, I'm gone'
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is the first step of Davis' retirement plan. Davis intends to transition to a role behind the scenes of boxing after certifying his legacy in fights against Garcia, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney. Davis vs. Garcia had long eluded fans due to the politics of...
worldboxingnews.net
When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos
There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr
Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place. Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario. The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson was boxing’s Michael Jordan – that good for one night
Mike Tyson was boxing’s version of Michael Jordan for one night only, his career-defining effort against Michael Spinks. “The Baddest Man on the Planet” has again been compared to any of the greats in any sport for his performance on one fateful night in 1988. Teddy Atlas, who...
Boxing schedule
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.
Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning
Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85. Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice. "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure....
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford: Avanesyan is a good fighter, he beat Josh Kelly
Terence Crawford cited David Avanesyan’s win over British super welterweight champion Josh Kelly as a yardstick for his ability this week. Ahead of their collision on Saturday, Crawford turned in on the media’s questioning of his opponent. Bud said he would remind everyone why he believes he’s the best fighter in the world.
worldboxingnews.net
Tim Tszyu loses home advantage, faces Jermell Charlo in Vegas
Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu are heading to Las Vegas for their 154-pound clash instead of down under to the challenger’s domain. Reports initially stated Tszyu would get home advantage on January 28 when the pair collide in a mandatory battle. However, this is not the case. Charlo will...
