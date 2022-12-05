The Los Angeles Kings will have some added scoring punch in the lineup when they take on the Ottawa Senators after activating Alex Iafallo from injured reserve. It’s been nearly two months since we last saw Iafallo in a game for the Kings, and he was red hot when he went down to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old had five points in the first four games of the year and looked like he might be on his way to setting career-high scoring totals.

