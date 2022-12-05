ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Winnipeg Jets activate defenseman Logan Stanley

Good news on the injury front for the Winnipeg Jets as they will be getting an important piece of their blueline back. The team announced they have activated defenseman Logan Stanley off of IR. Stanley had been on IR since November 2 with a fractured foot, but has not played since October 24.
Kings activate Alex Iafallo from IR

The Los Angeles Kings will have some added scoring punch in the lineup when they take on the Ottawa Senators after activating Alex Iafallo from injured reserve. It’s been nearly two months since we last saw Iafallo in a game for the Kings, and he was red hot when he went down to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old had five points in the first four games of the year and looked like he might be on his way to setting career-high scoring totals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coyotes loan 2021 No. 9 pick Dylan Guenther to Team Canada

The Canadian World Junior squad continues to get more and more impressive. After already getting Brandt Clarke and Shane Wright, the group will now be joined by Dylan Guenther, loaned from the Arizona Coyotes today. Guenther, 19, is a rather unexpected addition to the Canadian squad, given how his season...
Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson suffers shoulder injury

Just after getting an important veteran defenseman back from injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs may have lost another player due to injury. The Maple Leafs have announced that forward Nicholas Robertson will not return to tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings due to a shoulder injury. Robertson sustained the injury after taking a hit from Kings defenseman Michael Anderson. Anderson’s hit drove Robertson into the corner, and Robertson remained on the ice for some time before heading straight to the dressing room.
Snakebitten by injuries, Avalanche could get help soon

If the playoffs began today, the Colorado Avalanche — the reigning Stanley Cup champions — would be on the outside looking in. Colorado’s fall isn’t for a lack of talent and granted — losing Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky to free agency wasn’t exactly helpful — but instead the primary issues seem to fall squarely on injuries. The Avs have lost more than their fair share of players to injuries as they approach the one-third mark of the season, and just when things couldn’t seem to get worse, Nathan MacKinnon was ruled out for four weeks.
DENVER, CO
Blackhawks place goaltender Petr Mrazek on IR

A top prospect is on his way up to the NHL. According to the AHL’s transactions log, the Chicago Blackhawks recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs Monday. In a corresponding transaction, they also placed goalie Petr Mrazek on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 3, per...
CHICAGO, IL
Kraken top prospect Shane Wright expected to report to Team Canada

Seattle Kraken top prospect Shane Wright is expected to report to Team Canada’s selection camp for the 2023 World Junior Championship tomorrow, per TSN’s Darren Dreger. When Wright wasn’t named to Canada’s selection camp roster announced Monday, some eyebrows were raised. But Canada could not add him to their roster until the Kraken loaned him there, and after the team’s plan of getting Wright back into a game after his AHL conditioning stint, it appears that’s exactly what Seattle will do.
SEATTLE, WA
Flyers recall top prospect Cam York

The Philadelphia Flyers recalled defensive prospect Cam York from the minor leagues, sending Yegor Zamula back down in his place. The team is headed out on the road for stops in Vegas, Arizona, Colorado and New Jersey, meaning it needed an extra defenseman. It is somewhat surprising that York was the one getting the call given how it didn’t seem like the team would insert the extra body into the lineup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Penguins' Kris Letang skates in full equipment following stroke

One of the most incredible moments of last week’s press conference discussing Kris Letang’s latest stroke was when Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall explained the veteran defenseman asked to skate immediately after being cleared from the hospital. He was on the ice the three days after for a “little twirl” and has continued to ramp things up since.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Avs center Nathan MacKinnon expected to miss four weeks

As reported by Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic Tuesday night, Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon is expected to miss roughly four weeks with an upper-body injury suffered last night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The report comes after head coach Jared Bednar told reporters this morning that MacKinnon...
CENTER, CO
Former first-round pick, four others placed on waivers

It’s a busy Thursday on the waiver wire, as Kevin Rooney of the Calgary Flames, Tyler Benson of the Edmonton Oilers, Martin Kaut of the Colorado Avalanche and Ryan Carpenter of the New York Rangers are all available for claim, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Boston Bruins defenseman...
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun off to hot start as he awaits trade

It’s been seven games now since Jakob Chychrun returned for the Arizona Coyotes, and if interested teams wanted to see proof that he can still be an impact player, he’s done everything they need. The 24-year-old defenseman is averaging 22:25 in ice time on the year and has three goals and six points in those seven games. Granted, six of the seven contests have been losses, but that likely has to do more with his teammates than his individual performance.
