Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Stay Connected During a Social Media Detox
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Social media detox has several benefits for your mental and physical health. However, it can also be quite challenging—especially if you spend a considerable amount of time on social media. Now, you never have to miss out on what's happening. Here are five ways to stay connected during a social media detox.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Facebook Group
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Facebook groups are a great way to connect with people with similar interests. If you have a specific interest or want to create a fan group for something you're interested in, don't delay getting started. There are probably people out there who would appreciate your group.
makeuseof.com
Behance vs. Adobe Portfolio: How Do They Compare?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Adobe has several tools that help creatives across multiple genres put their projects together. But beyond that, you can also use some of the company’s services to share your creations with others.
makeuseof.com
Google's Year in Search: 10 Things You Searched For in 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As the top search engine platform, the trending topics people search on Google reflect what the world is interested in. By looking at the most searched keywords in a year, we can get a bird's-eye view of what our planet and society went through in the last year.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Android Apps to Remove the Background From Any Image
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing backgrounds from your photos used to be a hectic task that required a PC and some serious Photoshop skills. However, you no longer need such special arrangements because you can easily do it on your Android phone.
makeuseof.com
How to Search All Streaming Services At Once: 9 Options
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’ve all had those moments when we wanted to find which streaming service has a specific film or show. Whether you realized you hadn’t seen a classic show after hearing your friends discuss it, or you want to see if your favorite movie is streaming, you can save time by searching multiple streaming services to find what you want to watch.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways Your Privacy and Security Were Threatened in 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As our reliance on technology increases, our trust in technology increases with it. Today, we entrust our private data to various online platforms, such as banking accounts, e-commerce retailers, cryptocurrency exchanges, and email providers. But our privacy continues to be put at risk in various ways too. So, let's discuss how your privacy could have been made vulnerable in 2022.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix a Mouse Wheel That Keeps Zooming Instead of Scrolling on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You want to scroll using the mouse wheel but notice something strange. Instead of scrolling on a file, page, or folder, the mouse wheel is zooming in or out instead.
makeuseof.com
What Are Google Chrome's Memory Saver and Energy Saver? How to Switch Them On or Off
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're a regular Google Chrome user, you've probably noticed how much memory the world's most popular internet browser requires. The Chrome development team has worked hard to reduce Chrome's footprint in recent years, but it's still memory hungry.
makeuseof.com
How to Remain Present and Intentional When Using Your Phone: 4 Simple Tips
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the fast-paced world of smartphones, remaining present on the tasks you're working on can be a challenge. In a digital environment surrounded by distractions, using your phone intentionally becomes something of a rarity.
makeuseof.com
What Is an NZB File and How Do I Open It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are hundreds of different file extensions that are used for different purposes. Some file extensions are more common than others, while others are more obscure or fading out. NZB files are one such example.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Cross-Site Scripting Using HTML, JavaScript, and DOM
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cross-Site Scripting, widely known as XSS, is one of the most dangerous attack methods employed by cybercriminals, so it's vital that every developer and security researcher knows what it is and how to prevent attacks. So, how can you take action against the XSS vulnerability? You use HTML, JavaScript, or DOM to show the data a website receives from the user. One or more of these three different areas can work together.
makeuseof.com
How to Access Your Duolingo Year in Review for 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Duolingo is one of the biggest language-learning apps in the world, and it has made significant changes in 2022—including a complete overhaul of its interface. And if you’re an avid learner on the platform, we’ve got some good news: you can now view your annual review.
makeuseof.com
Wall Mounted Pixel Art and Social Integrations With the Divoom Pixoo 16
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Fun, colorful, and comparatively easy to use, the Divoom Pixoo 16 offers the ability to create and/or display pixel art, static and animated. You can mount or prop up the device, use the mobile app to control it, and spend hours either creating, searching, or simply enjoying pixel art.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Video Player in React
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Creating a video player in React might seem like a challenging task. But with the right tools and techniques, you can do so with relative ease.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable (and Re-enable) the Your Account Info Page in Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The account page in Windows allows users to set a picture for their accounts and even switch between using a local user account and a Microsoft account. But if you want to protect the machine from giving users these freedoms, you’ll only need a few keystrokes to achieve this state.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Parental Controls on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're worried that your kids spend too much time playing games or that they might visit websites with inappropriate content, you should use Parental control. To set it up, you only need a Microsoft account and the best part is that you can add multiple devices, including gaming consoles.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Update Files are Missing" Error 0x80070003 on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's not unusual for Windows users to run into issues when installing updates or upgrading to the latest version of Windows. The problem with these error codes is that most of the time, they do not specify the cause of the error or what users can do to avoid it.
makeuseof.com
How and When to Use File Locksmith in PowerToys
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you are struggling to work out why a file is refusing to be deleted, File Locksmith could be the utility you need. This new addition to the PowerToys suite can help you understand unusual file behavior in a few clicks.
makeuseof.com
The December Security Patch for Android Fixes Critical Bluetooth Bug, and 80 More!
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. December's Android Security update is out and you don't want to skip this one. It fixes no fewer than 81 vulnerabilities, of which four are described as critical.
Comments / 0