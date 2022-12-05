Read full article on original website
A Change Is Needed For Penguins and Jeff Carter
The Pittsburgh Penguins need more from their third line center.
Crosby & Malkin Likely, Penguins vs. CBJ: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
markerzone.com
NYR'S OWNER IS UPSET ABOUT THE TEAM'S SITUATION DESPITE BEING LARGELY RESPONSIBLE FOR IT
After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and falling one win short of a Stanley Cup Final berth, the New York Rangers' results in the 2022-23 season have left much to be desired. The Rangers haven't been bad, but a record of 12-10-4 doesn't exactly line up with expectations after a very successful season.
Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on George Pickens' sideline sulking; 2 surprising Steelers on ESPN's 'overrated' list
In Wednesday’s “First Call,” Ben Roethlisberger gives his reaction to the sideline histrionics of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. ESPN is calling Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt overrated. And while one former Pirates star has a new home, another may be on the move once again. Seen...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
Steelers release former Ohio State star
The Pittsburgh Steelers released rookie running back Master Teague on Wednesday. We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/tF3kQAFCa5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2022 “We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from Read more... The post Steelers release former Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Penguins React to Kris Letang Returning to Practice
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins had a familiar face with them on the ice for their most recent practice, and it may have been a shock to many. Just over a week after suffering the second stroke of his life, defenseman Kris Letang skated with his Penguins teammates. While team...
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Ryan Reaves’ impact on the Minnesota Wild, Nathan MacKinnon suffers upper-body injury, and more
The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are playing all three of their meetings within the span of roughly two weeks. The Wild beat the Oilers last week by a score of 5-3 in Minnesota in the second game of what’s now become a season-high four-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Wild in Edmonton on Friday and then they’ll hit the road to play in Minnesota on Monday.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Stabilize Right Side on Defense with Kovacevic
Two rookies scored their first-career NHL goals when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Dec. 6. Kraken forward Shane Wright received the most fanfare and perhaps justifiably so, after the projected first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft slipped to No. 4, with the Habs choosing Juraj Slafkovsky instead. However, rookie Habs defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic scored the other goal and he’s had more of a positive impact than either one so far.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
Sidney Crosby on Pace for Record Setting Year
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is turning back the clock through 26 games this season.
Flyers getting key player back after IR stint
The Philadelphia Flyers are finally getting a bit of good news on the injury front. Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk has been activated from injured reserve and is set to make his return against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. While it may be too late for the Flyers to...
Blackhawks place goaltender Petr Mrazek on IR
A top prospect is on his way up to the NHL. According to the AHL’s transactions log, the Chicago Blackhawks recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs Monday. In a corresponding transaction, they also placed goalie Petr Mrazek on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 3, per...
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun off to hot start as he awaits trade
It’s been seven games now since Jakob Chychrun returned for the Arizona Coyotes, and if interested teams wanted to see proof that he can still be an impact player, he’s done everything they need. The 24-year-old defenseman is averaging 22:25 in ice time on the year and has three goals and six points in those seven games. Granted, six of the seven contests have been losses, but that likely has to do more with his teammates than his individual performance.
Report: Angels hire new third base coach
The Angels are hiring Bill Haselman to be their new third base coach, per general manager Perry Minasian (relayed by Sam Blum of The Athletic). Haselman appeared for the Rangers, Red Sox, Mariners, and Tigers during a 13-year big league career. In 589 games, the catcher put together a .259/.311/.409 line with 47 total home runs.
