Important Montana Legislative Redistricting Meeting Saturday
There's a big meeting coming up Saturday for legislative redistricting here in Montana. The public has the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed maps both in person at the capitol, and online via Zoom. We spoke with one of the Republican appointees on Montana's Districting and Apportionment Commission, Dan...
Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday
Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
jeffersoncountycourier.com
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Fentanyl: Parents tell tragic stories of loss in Butte video series
Butte released a series of video testimonials about the dangers of fentanyl-laced pills that has caused an alarming increase in overdoses in the Mining City.
NBCMontana
I-90 reopened near Manhattan after black ice forces diversion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are open again near Three Forks and Manhattan. Westbound traffic is slow due to congestion. Black ice is still an issue on the roadway. Officials ask drivers to use caution and slow down,...
montanasports.com
NFR Day 7: Helena's Ty Erickson captures second go-round win in three nights
LAS VEGAS — For the second time in three nights, Ty Erickson rose above the steer wrestling pack at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Meanwhile, Clay Tryan and Chase Brooks won money Wednesday as Montana's competitors again put together a solid effort at the Thomas & Mack Center.
montanasports.com
Carroll College men's soccer head coach Doug Mello retires nine seasons after establishing program
HELENA — Carroll College's soccer program was established in 2014 by men’s head coach Doug Mello. After serving nine years as the program’s first and only coach, Mello has announced his retirement. Mello has always been a trailblazer in the world of soccer. He has been a...
montanasports.com
Capital's Tom Carter: From little guy to big star
HELENA — Helena Capital's Tom Carter is the Western AA All-conference MVP, a first team all-conference and first team all-state corner, a first team all-conference and first team all-state running back, the All-State Offensive MVP. But, to him, most importantly– a state champion. “All those accolades are awesome,...
montanasports.com
"He was a father figure": Butte's Don and Dan Ueland reflect on winning national title with Sonny Holland
BUTTE — Don Ueland can still "vividly remember" that day in the early 1970s when then-Montana State head football coach Sonny Holland strolled up the steps at Butte Central High School to recruit him and his twin brother, Dan. "Here comes this guy with this long trench coat on...
406mtsports.com
Butte to host Bozeman Gallatin in boys' basketball home opener
BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs boys’ basketball opens the 2022-2023 season against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors on Friday evening at East Middle School. Varsity tip-off is at 6 p.m. In the last meeting between the programs, the Raptors built a seven-point lead in the first half and defeated...
