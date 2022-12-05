Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Hawks G Dejounte Murray out two weeks with ankle sprain
The Atlanta Hawks said Thursday that guard Dejounte Murray will miss approximately two weeks due to a left ankle sprain he suffered during Wednesday's loss to the New York Knicks. Murray underwent an MRI exam in New York on Thursday, which confirmed the sprain "with associated swelling," the team said.
Albany Herald
Back to winning, Nets out for more vs. Hawks
While the Brooklyn Nets were glad to rack up another win and continue their recovery from a nightmarish start to the season, next on the agenda is wider margins of victory. Winning big figures to help reduce minutes needed from star Kevin Durant, with a meeting against the struggling Atlanta Hawks on Friday that will complete an impressive seven-game homestand.
Division III men's basketball team chucks up NCAA record 111 3-pointers in one game
The Grinnell College men's basketball team made history Thursday night, breaking the NCAA record for most three-point attempts with 111. The Division III group not only broke the century mark in shots taken from outside, but all 111 of their field goal attempts were three-pointers in their 124-67 win against Emmaus Bible College, according to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN. The previous record of 109 attempts from beyond the arc was held by Troy and was set in January 1992 during their 258-141 victory over DeVry. That contest from nearly 31 years ago still represents the highest-scoring game in NCAA history.
Albany Herald
Week 14 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
The best two options for fantasy teams looking for help at tight end will return in Week 15. Here's an update on the three players listed with injury news this week:
Comments / 0