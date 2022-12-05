Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
NASDAQ
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
In recent years, the green energy sector has become an increasingly popular investment. As such, many people have become interested in hydrogen stocks, which represent companies that are involved in various aspects of producing, distributing, or using hydrogen as a fuel source. But what exactly are hydrogen stocks and why should investors consider them? Let’s take a look.
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down MedTech Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
This year, as the broader economy gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties, new challenges started cropping up. Over the past few months, supply-chain headwinds and inflationary pressures are hampering operations across industries. Market watchers are currently pessimistic about the stock market, which is expected to witness a slowdown in 2023 amid...
NASDAQ
Why Tech Stocks Popped on Thursday Afternoon
Tech stocks had a good day on Thursday as investors start to get more bullish on the industry's future. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9% at 2:20 p.m. ET, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 by a wide margin. Shares of business-to-business software-as-a-service companies were some of...
NASDAQ
Why Shopify, Salesforce, and The Trade Desk Stock Fell This Week
Technology stocks reverted to their old ways this week and were declining as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's commitment to interest rate increases could end up pushing the economy into a recession. Those fears caused the S&P 500 to tumble 2.8% and the Nasdaq Composite to fall...
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These Iconic Stocks for 2023?
Past performance is, of course, not always an indication of future success but strong management and historical dominance are surely a calming feeling for investors. Two stocks that come to mind in this regard are Deere & Company DE and International Business Machines IBM. Let’s see if this narrative supports buying shares of these two iconic companies at the moment.
NASDAQ
Is Magnet Forensics Stock (TSE:MAGT) Overvalued after Massive 180% Rally?
Back in May, we rated Canadian cybersecurity stock Magnet Forensics (TSE:MAGT) as bullish. The stock was trading at around C$18 then, but a recent shift in momentum has brought the stock over the C$40 mark. Now, MAGT stock is up about 180% from its low, making us shift our rating to neutral due to valuation concerns. Please note that all figures in this article are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
NASDAQ
These 5 Stocks Look Attractive Following Broker Upgrades
With uncertainty and volatility plaguing the U.S. equity markets, it is very hard for individual investors to design a winning portfolio of stocks. No one wants to see their hard-earned money go down the drain. Moreover, with multiple stocks flooding the market from every possible corner, at any point of time, it is next to impossible to design one’s portfolio with appropriate stocks in the absence of guidance from experts who are equipped with proper knowhow about the market. The experts in the field of investing are the brokers.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-China COVID pivot boosts stocks, investors on edge before Fed
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were indicating a higher Wall Street open and world stocks rallied on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but markets remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week. Fed policymakers meet next week and...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $290.77, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
NASDAQ
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $104.81, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 9, 2022 : LI
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Li Auto Inc. (LI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LI is -80.68 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.
NASDAQ
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.87, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ
Why Greenlight Biosciences Stock Was in the Red Today
Shares of Greenlight Biosciences (NASDAQ: GRNA) were down 13.4% as of the market close on Thursday. The decline appears to be the result of a Bloomberg Dealreporter report that said the drugmaker turned down an opportunity for a private-equity firm to take it private. So what. Greenlight's shares rose a...
Comments / 0