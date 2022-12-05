Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Most-watched videos of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 8, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE PC TRYOUT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd at tonight's WWE NXT taping. The former ROH stars are in Orlando as part of this week's WWE Performance Center tryout. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander. *Katana Chance vs. Tamina Snuka. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTS FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, LADDER MATCH & MORE
The main events for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MUSTAFA ALI TALKS, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new line of longsleeve men's shirts featuring designs with Randy Savage, Undertaker, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Randy Orton and Ultimate Warrior. There is also a new line of fleece throw blankets with designs for Brock Lesnar, Randy Savage, Steve Austin, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Mustafa...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP THREE MATCHES SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW
*Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to earn a future WWE United States Championship match. *Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss to earn a future WWE Raw Women's Championship match. *Candice LaRae vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
The updated lineup for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT:. *Last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday. *Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. *Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR TEASES NEW, DARKER LOOK
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW MCINTYRE PULLED FROM SMACKDOWN
McIntyre was absent from the WWE live events over the weekend as well. We are told by WWE sources that this is a legitimate medical DQ and not an angle. No word on the nature of the issue. He and Sheamus had been scheduled to face The Usos this Friday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE IS MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE TO WRESTLERS NOW, WHO IS KEEPING COLT CABANA OFF OF TV NOW, AEW NEEDS TO REALIZE THAT BRYAN WORKS FOR THEM AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Punk out would it be wise for Tony Khan push the crap out of Bryan Danielson? He’s no Punk but is a very recognizable name. Of course I’m not expecting it but it’s just a thought, know what I mean?
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: WHO GETS THE CHANCE TO POTENTIALLY FACE BIANCA?, A US TITLE MATCH, A NUMBER ONE CONTENDER MATCH NEXT WEEK, POKER SET BACK DECADES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We see footage from earlier in the day when the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn arrived at the building. Byron ambushed them to ask about the tag title match. Matt Riddle scoots past them and Jey says he is going to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube:. *ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino & Jaden Valo & Defarge. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING IN FLORIDA
Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for this Friday's TV taping in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve. *Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
Comments / 0