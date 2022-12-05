ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?

Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Most-watched videos of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 8, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE

The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Wrestling Insider

SEVERAL MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE PC TRYOUT

Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd at tonight's WWE NXT taping. The former ROH stars are in Orlando as part of this week's WWE Performance Center tryout. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this...
ORLANDO, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander. *Katana Chance vs. Tamina Snuka.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MAIN EVENTS FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, LADDER MATCH & MORE

The main events for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match.
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns

William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION

Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MUSTAFA ALI TALKS, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE

WWE Shop has a new line of longsleeve men's shirts featuring designs with Randy Savage, Undertaker, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Randy Orton and Ultimate Warrior. There is also a new line of fleece throw blankets with designs for Brock Lesnar, Randy Savage, Steve Austin, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Mustafa...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TOP THREE MATCHES SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW

*Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to earn a future WWE United States Championship match. *Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss to earn a future WWE Raw Women's Championship match. *Candice LaRae vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR TOMORROW

The updated lineup for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT:. *Last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday. *Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. *Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE STAR TEASES NEW, DARKER LOOK

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

DREW MCINTYRE PULLED FROM SMACKDOWN

McIntyre was absent from the WWE live events over the weekend as well. We are told by WWE sources that this is a legitimate medical DQ and not an angle. No word on the nature of the issue. He and Sheamus had been scheduled to face The Usos this Friday.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube:. *ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino & Jaden Valo & Defarge.

