The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) announced the selection of Central Coast grower Dana Merrill as the 2023 Grower of the Year, and employment and immigration attorney Jeanne M. Malitz as the 2023 Leader of the Year. To honor both, CAWG will be hosting an Awards of Excellence Reception on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The reception will be held during the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, immediately following the welcome reception at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Sacramento.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO