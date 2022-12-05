Read full article on original website
Celebrating 26 Years of Lodi Wine & Chocolate, February 3-5
Northern California’s beloved Lodi Wine & Chocolate returns February 3-5, 2023, for another decadent and delicious weekend. There’s no better time to fall in love with the winegrowing region than by sampling renowned Lodi wines and delectable chocolate pairings during this festive weekend!. Following the success of the...
CAWG Announces 2023 Awards of Excellence Recipients
The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) announced the selection of Central Coast grower Dana Merrill as the 2023 Grower of the Year, and employment and immigration attorney Jeanne M. Malitz as the 2023 Leader of the Year. To honor both, CAWG will be hosting an Awards of Excellence Reception on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The reception will be held during the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, immediately following the welcome reception at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Sacramento.
