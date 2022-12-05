Read full article on original website
Ball State students share ideas for Butler-Tarkington revitalization
INDIANAPOLIS — We're seeing ideas for the future of the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood. Seven architect teams from Ball State University presented their renderings during an event Wednesday. Community members got to vote on their favorites. Elements of the top three will be incorporated into a single project plan. The students...
bsu.edu
Ball State University to Celebrate Fort Wayne Presence With “An Evening with Ball State at Electric Works,” Dec. 7
Ball State University to Celebrate Fort Wayne Presence With “An Evening with Ball State at Electric Works,” Dec. 7. Topics: Academic Programs, Alumni, College of Architecture and Planning, Immersive Learning, President. Ball State University on Dec. 7 will celebrate its expanded presence in the Fort Wayne, Ind., community...
bsu.edu
Indiana Public Broadcasting/Ball State University Unveil Results from 2022 Hoosier Survey
Topics: College of Sciences and Humanities, Research. Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs have unveiled the results from the 2022 Hoosier Survey. This non-partisan public policy survey is designed to take the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents, and provides policymakers with a measure of public opinion on current issues facing the state and nation.
munciejournal.com
IU Health Ball Named to U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
MUNCIE, IN − U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
wboi.org
After resignations, Muncie City Council will be a majority appointed board in 2023
A Muncie City Council member has announced his resignation this week – the fifth such announcement for this current council. And that means January will see an elected board with a majority of appointed members. Republican District 4 councilman Brad Polk is leaving the Muncie City Council after 15...
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie mayor announces reelection bid
Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour has announced to local Republicans that he will run for a second term. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. Dan Ridenour announced his new campaign at a Tuesday night private event. In a statement on Facebook, Ridenour says there’s more work to be done to “build a...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Community makes huge pop tab donation in memory of 'The Can Man'
ANDERSON, Ind. — A big donation was made in memory of an Anderson man who dedicated his life to helping the Ronald McDonald House. People in Anderson and across Madison County collected more than 800,000 pop tabs in the month since Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2. They combined those tabs with the 300,000 that had been collected before his death to donate over a million tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names
Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
Ben Davis HS student arrested for having a handgun at school
INDIANAPOLIS — A student at Ben Davis High School has been arrested for having a gun on school property. A police report shows that a 17-year-old male was arrested last Friday after he brought a black .40 caliber Glock to school. Officers seized the handgun along with a magazine, 15 bullets, a strap accessory and […]
shelbycountypost.com
GSSR Investments proposing hotel, retail strip center on former Wellman property
With the creation of a designated target area by the Economic Development Commission, a new project featuring a Marriott-branded hotel, a multi-tenant retail strip center and the additional availability of seven out lots is moving forward in Shelbyville. GSSR Investments LLC wants to develop the former Wellman property on the...
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy's bathroom Wednesday morning.
The Ronald McDonald House honors Larry “The Can Man” Van Ness
The Ronald McDonald House will honor the legacy of Larry “The Can Man” Van Ness on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.
WISH-TV
Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Lilly Endowment launches $75 million Christian preaching initiative
The Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment has announced the launch of a $75 million initiative to help Christian pastors strengthen their preaching abilities. The Compelling Preaching initiative aims to foster preaching that better inspires, encourages, and guides people in their Christian faith in more engaging and effective ways. Organizations may submit proposals for up to $1.25 million over as many as five years to design and implement programs that will help pastors enhance their preaching practices to reach individuals both within and beyond congregations, including efforts to assist pastors in utilizing different forms of communication to share their message more effectively.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
