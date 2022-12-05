ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

WTHR

Ball State students share ideas for Butler-Tarkington revitalization

INDIANAPOLIS — We're seeing ideas for the future of the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood. Seven architect teams from Ball State University presented their renderings during an event Wednesday. Community members got to vote on their favorites. Elements of the top three will be incorporated into a single project plan. The students...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bsu.edu

Indiana Public Broadcasting/Ball State University Unveil Results from 2022 Hoosier Survey

Topics: College of Sciences and Humanities, Research. Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs have unveiled the results from the 2022 Hoosier Survey. This non-partisan public policy survey is designed to take the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents, and provides policymakers with a measure of public opinion on current issues facing the state and nation.
MUNCIE, IN
wrtv.com

Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Muncie mayor announces reelection bid

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour has announced to local Republicans that he will run for a second term. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. Dan Ridenour announced his new campaign at a Tuesday night private event. In a statement on Facebook, Ridenour says there’s more work to be done to “build a...
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Community makes huge pop tab donation in memory of 'The Can Man'

ANDERSON, Ind. — A big donation was made in memory of an Anderson man who dedicated his life to helping the Ronald McDonald House. People in Anderson and across Madison County collected more than 800,000 pop tabs in the month since Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2. They combined those tabs with the 300,000 that had been collected before his death to donate over a million tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.
ANDERSON, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names

Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Ben Davis HS student arrested for having a handgun at school

INDIANAPOLIS — A student at Ben Davis High School has been arrested for having a gun on school property. A police report shows that a 17-year-old male was arrested last Friday after he brought a black .40 caliber Glock to school. Officers seized the handgun along with a magazine, 15 bullets, a strap accessory and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
CARMEL, IN
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Lilly Endowment launches $75 million Christian preaching initiative

The Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment has announced the launch of a $75 million initiative to help Christian pastors strengthen their preaching abilities. The Compelling Preaching initiative aims to foster preaching that better inspires, encourages, and guides people in their Christian faith in more engaging and effective ways. Organizations may submit proposals for up to $1.25 million over as many as five years to design and implement programs that will help pastors enhance their preaching practices to reach individuals both within and beyond congregations, including efforts to assist pastors in utilizing different forms of communication to share their message more effectively.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE

