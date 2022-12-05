ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

George Wythe sheds naysayers, advances to State Final

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – George Wythe struck gold in 2002 and in 2012. They’re on a mission to keep that trend going in 2022. The Maroons have averaged over 40 points per game in the postseason and will need to keep that momentum against Riverheads, the reigning six-time Class 1 state champion.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount

Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville

Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location. The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a. According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer

Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Roby Reed Melton, III

age 51 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born September 20, 1971 in Pulaski he was the son of Roby Reed Melton, Jr. & Rose Clark Perdue. Roby is survived by his. Wife – Serita Hurst Melton – Pulaski...
PULASKI, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek

Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
BOONES MILL, VA
