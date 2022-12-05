Read full article on original website
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Appalachian State RB Commit Jeremiah Coney Set for Virginia Tech Visit After Recent Offer
As Virginia Tech makes their final push to land a few more talented high school recruits in their 2023 class, adding one more running back has arisen as a priority. That recently led to the Hokies extending an offer to one of the best RBs in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Appalachian State commit Jeremiah Coney out of Richmond.
Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits to the Virginia Tech Hokies
Bristol, VA — A former TV-11 Player of the week has made up his mind where he wants to play football on the next level… Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones on twitter announced he has committed with Virginia Tech. A NCAA Division I prospect, Jones threw 20 touchdown passes and rushed for six more before […]
WSLS
George Wythe sheds naysayers, advances to State Final
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – George Wythe struck gold in 2002 and in 2012. They’re on a mission to keep that trend going in 2022. The Maroons have averaged over 40 points per game in the postseason and will need to keep that momentum against Riverheads, the reigning six-time Class 1 state champion.
WSET
Patrick & Henry Community College announces two new college board members
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Patrick & Henry Community college board welcomes two new members. According to Patrick & Henry Community College, the two members are Mr. Ouss Sahhar and Mr. Tim Stone. Sahhar, representing Martinsville, shared that he recently moved to Martinsville from Winston Salem, NC, where he...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
Franklin News Post
Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount
Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now. But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory. “I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And...
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WDBJ7.com
Increased broadband access coming to Montgomery and Bland Counties
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Broadband for more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery and Bland Counties is in the works. Gigabeam’s Fiber optic cables will be attached to Appalachian Power’s existing poles. Construction on this project will begin soon with internet expected in 2023 or 2024.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location. The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a. According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer
Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Roby Reed Melton, III
age 51 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born September 20, 1971 in Pulaski he was the son of Roby Reed Melton, Jr. & Rose Clark Perdue. Roby is survived by his. Wife – Serita Hurst Melton – Pulaski...
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
WSET
Henry County and Martinsville attorney weigh in on reversion, no ruling made
(WSET) — A decision on the reversion proceedings is at a standstill after a Special Court hearing between the City of Martinsville and Henry County. On Monday afternoon, judges heard arguments from the attorneys for the city and county on Zoom. It happened so each side could weigh in...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
