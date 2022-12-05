To Your Health: Natural ways to counter anxiety, depression

The upcoming holidays are a joyful time for many, but they can also be sources of stress and anxiety as the pressure of preparing mounts.

Longer, darker days this time of year might also cause seasonal affective disorder (SAD) in people living in our region. Disturbed sleep patterns and less exposure to vitamin D-delivering sunlight can lead to symptoms that include:

• Depression

• Oversleeping

• Overeating

• Weight gain

• Avoiding social activities

So, with the SAD season upon us and the holidays approaching fast, how can we combat depression and anxiety in natural, healthy ways? We can start by understanding what hormones make us feel good.

Dopamine, oxytocin, endorphins and serotonin are our natural mood boosters, and when we can increase them without taking medication, it can help us feel better.

Dopamine is the hormone that gives us feelings of pleasure and reward. When we feel this high, we want to repeat the activity that released it. One way to do that is by setting realistic goals and celebrating our achievements.

Doing things we enjoy boosts our dopamine levels. Falling in love, eating a great meal and even engaging in our favorite hobbies can bring us that sense of reward.

Since dopamine is made of tyrosine, there are even some tyrosine-rich foods that can help boost the hormone, such as:

• Avocados

• Bananas

• Pumpkin seeds

• Cheese

• Yogurt

Oxytocin is the hormone that helps us bond to other people by giving us that cuddly feeling. During childbirth and nursing, oxytocin floods a mother’s body and helps her bond with her baby.

The best way to boost oxytocin is through intimate physical touch. Cuddling, holding hands, getting a massage and having sex are all natural ways to induce oxytocin release. But less intimate interaction can work too. Hanging out with friends, singing together, petting animals and exercise can all do the trick.

Endorphins are our bodies’ natural pain killers, and they relieve stress and give us a sense of well-being as well as take the edge off pain. They are released when the body is physically pushed, so any type of exercise done at a moderate intensity can deliver endorphins.

The feeling associated with endorphins is what people are experiencing when they talk about a “runner’s high.” Intense exercise gives them a pleasurable feeling that helps them push through pain and continue working.

Not all endorphin release comes from exercise, though. Singing, dancing, laughing and sex can all induce these hormones too.

Serotonin gives us feelings of euphoria and bliss when we keep our levels high enough, and low serotonin is linked to depression.

Fortunately, spending time outside can help us boost our serotonin levels. Exposure to sunlight or a light therapy lamp — for those darker months — can help us maintain our serotonin and battle depression. Meditation and other mindfulness practices like yoga can also increase serotonin while positively affecting our physical health.

Keep in mind, medication is sometimes a necessary and helpful therapy when dealing with mental health conditions. Always consult your primary care physician to develop the best course of treatment for you, but if you’re feeling stressed or down, you can try the recommendations above without a prescription.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.