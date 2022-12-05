>Shipping Companies Announcing Deadlines For Christmas Delivery. (Undated) -- Shipping companies are announcing deadlines customers should follow to ensure delivery of packages before Christmas. FedEx says boxes sent with standard ground shipping must be received by December 14th, with Express Saver and three-day freight options available up to December 20th. UPS is directing customers to visit their website for an estimate on ground shipments, but three-day select service is available up to December 20th. The U.S. Postal Service says retail ground and First-Class mail parcels and envelopes need to go out by December 17th. The USPS Priority Mail deadline for most military bases is this Friday.

2 DAYS AGO