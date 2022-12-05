ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
FLORENCE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite 4-star Oregon OT target Spencer Fano announces verbal commitment

The Oregon Ducks were dealt a brutal recruiting blow on Tuesday, with 4-star OT Spencer Fano announcing that he would commit to the Utah Utes, choosing them over Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Fano, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is rated as a 4-star recruit, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 8 OT in the nation. Throughout his recruitment, many projected that Fano would end up with the Ducks, as he had an 84% chance to commit to Oregon according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, that took a turn on Tuesday...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly

The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
MADISON, WI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

The current Michigan offensive line is full of future NFL talent, some of which who will likely enter this year's NFL Draft once the season comes to an end. Though there are already guys on the roster who are ready and willing to step up and fill those upcoming vacancies, it's crucial that head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. utilize the transfer portal to secure as much top talent and experience as they possibly can.
ANN ARBOR, MI
