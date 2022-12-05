The Oregon Ducks were dealt a brutal recruiting blow on Tuesday, with 4-star OT Spencer Fano announcing that he would commit to the Utah Utes, choosing them over Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Fano, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is rated as a 4-star recruit, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 8 OT in the nation. Throughout his recruitment, many projected that Fano would end up with the Ducks, as he had an 84% chance to commit to Oregon according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, that took a turn on Tuesday...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO