NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
BIL, HIGH: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 8,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
NASDAQ
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
NASDAQ
TLT, ADPV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,300,000 units, or a 5.4% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Par Pacific Holdings Shares Enter Oversold Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $19.6101 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: BMY,ZTS,PFE,MDT,VICI
Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-seven cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023. This quarterly dividend represents a 5.6% increase over last year's quarterly dividend rate of fifty-four cents per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2023 is $2.28 per share. This marks the fourteenth consecutive fiscal year that the company has increased its dividend and the 91st consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.16, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.55%...
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: STX, WBA, ORCL
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 9,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
COF February 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 70 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the COF options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products...
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
NASDAQ
FREY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of FREYR Battery (Symbol: FREY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.78, changing hands as low as $10.31 per share. FREYR Battery shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
NASDAQ
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $104.81, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices...
NASDAQ
KBWB, USB, C, STT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) where we have detected an approximate $106.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.2% decrease week over week (from 39,780,000 to 37,720,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBWB, in trading today US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) is up about 0.1%, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) is up about 0.6%, and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) is higher by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBWB Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBWB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $9.45, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
