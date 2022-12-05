ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, OR

Lakeview gets in the holiday spirit

Holiday spirit has been in the air around Lakeview. Locals gathered on Thursday, Dec. 1 for Lakeview’s Christmas parade and tree lighting. Holiday fairs have also been hosted around town, including Lake District Hospital Auxiliary’s Holiday Fair on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
LAKEVIEW, OR
Lake County, Oregon News of Record

Lake District Hospital had six admissions and 58 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 5. There were three outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Christmas for Kids returns Saturday

Christmas for Kids will hold its seventh annual event this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds. The occasion has expanded every year since it began and this year is expecting attendance of close to 700 people. Families who attend can enjoy the Toys for Tots giveaway, a cake walk, a bonfire with s’mores, side-by-side rides, dinner, time with Santa and more.
LAKE COUNTY, OR

