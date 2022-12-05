ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
MUSKEGON, MI
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 9-11, 2022

There are more Christmas themed events as we get closer to the holiday. There are also plenty of Christmas lights, The Nutcracker, Visit a Turn-of-the-Century Village, Comedy, Music, and a Whoville 5K. Tuesday, November 22-Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Downtown Muskegon, MI. The Muskegon Museum of Art is collaborating with...
6 Cozy Cabins/Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]

When you think of the winter season, what do you immediately think of?. For me, I immediately think of a piping hot cup of hot chocolate with a lot of fluffy marshmallows. I think of a cozy living room with lots of fluffy rugs, fuzzy socks, a comfy onesie, and a fire going in the fireplace.
Throwback Thursday: 1978, When The Drinking Age Went Up To 19

From 1972 until 1978, Michiganders could start drinking at age 18. It was a bad idea. Michigan Went Nearly A Hundred Years With No Drinking Age At All. From its inception as a state in 1837 until 1919, Michigan had no legal drinking age, although most bars kept a tight lid on younger people drinking by arbitrarily enforcing a drinking age of anywhere between 19 and 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 8, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — December’s first accumulating snow arrives Friday across southern lower Michigan. Even though we are well above average for the date and compared to last year, we don’t have much on the ground to show for it. It’s nearly nonexistent across lower Michigan.
8 Words That Should Be Banned In West Michigan

Whenever you walk up to anyone who is from Michigan, there are certain words and phrases you should not speak out loud. For instance, the minute you mention anything pertaining to the state of Ohio, you must say that you dislike them immediately after that. These words and phrases get...
US 103.1

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
This Downtown Kalamazoo Airbnb is a Video Game Lover’s Dream

Airbnb, to me, is a great alternative to staying in hotels (or my brother's couch) when I'm traveling. More often than not, staying in another person's home is much more comfortable, and relaxing than the previous alternatives. But I can guarantee, if I were to ever stay in this downtown...
