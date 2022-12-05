Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Coast Guard, NOAA seize illegally caught fish near Homer
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 117 pounds of illegally caught fish near Homer last w. A law enforcement team from the Coast Guard cutter Naushon discovered the halibut aboard an unidentified commercial Individual Fishing Quota halibut boat, according to a Coast Guard statement. The halibut, which was not documented in the vessel’s logbook, was also filleted so the size and number of fish couldn’t be determined.
kinyradio.com
Woman dies in head on crash in Anchor Point
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchor Point woman was declared deceased at the scene by authorities Friday afternoon following a head on car collision. On Friday afternoon at about 12:13, Alaska State Troopers received a call that reported a two vehicle head-on collision near mile 162 of the Sterling Highway.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Dunleavy kicks off second term, swearing in with Lt. Governor Dahlstrom in Anchorage. Incumbent governor Michael Dunleavy’s second term began today, swearing in just after 1pm at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. Cartoonist Chad Carpenter celebrates 30 years of Tundra comics. Updated: 14...
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Western Kenai Peninsula From Noon Tuesday To Noon Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday through 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for Soldotna, Kenai, Homer and Cooper Landing. Snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. Expect periods of light snow Tuesday morning. A band of heavier...
kdll.org
Kenai man has 19th-best mullet in the country
Mullets are making a big comeback. The business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle, famously worn by hockey players and rock stars in the 1980s and 90s, has made its way back into the canon in the 2020s. That trendiness doesn’t matter to 31-year-old Joe Malatesta III, of Kenai. He’s been growing out his...
radiokenai.com
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
