The U.S. Coast Guard seized 117 pounds of illegally caught fish near Homer last w. A law enforcement team from the Coast Guard cutter Naushon discovered the halibut aboard an unidentified commercial Individual Fishing Quota halibut boat, according to a Coast Guard statement. The halibut, which was not documented in the vessel’s logbook, was also filleted so the size and number of fish couldn’t be determined.

HOMER, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO