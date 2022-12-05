Gators starting quarterback declares for 2023 NFL draft

They say that bad news often comes in threes and that has certainly been the case for Florida football for the past 24 hours as a third student-athlete has now declared for the NFL draft. Redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson announced on Twitter that he will forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Richardson joins sophomore defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. and offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence who both recently revealed their intentions on trying their talents at the next level, bringing the grand total to four. Wide receiver Justin Shorter made his announcement last Thursday and was the first Gator to leap into the draft.

The hometown boy from Eastside High in Gainesville offered the following open letter to his fans on his personal Twitter account.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 232-pound signal-caller appeared in 22 total games over the course of his three years on campus, completing 215 of 393 passing attempts (54.7%) for 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Richardson also ran the ball 161 times for 1,116 yards (6.3 yards/carry) for nine touchdowns.

The multi-talented quarterback is considered by many to be a first-round pick despite his mediocre stats based on his sheer athleticism. He will have plenty of time to further convince the pro scouts of his value once the workouts and combines begin.

